Hrithik Roshan meets Jackie Chan at the Red Sea Film Festival; actor looked dapper-see pics

On Thursday (Dec 08), the Bang Bang actor arrived in style at the Red Sea International Film Festival. He wore a grey jacket with a white shirt and black slacks.

Hrithik Roshan arrived at the Red Sea Film Festival and took our breath away. At the international event in Jeddah, the actor dressed to the nines in a black suit and a white shirt. Hrithik came to Instagram before heading to the red carpet to offer a few behind-the-scenes photos of his good looks!

At the film festival, Hrithik was greeted by a swarm of admirers eager to grab a photo with him. Hrithik was also spotted breaking into Ek Pal Ka Jeena after an interaction at the event, and the video is currently going viral.

Throughout it all, Hrithik manages to run into Jackie Chan and pose for a photo with him. The Guzaarish actor was seen wearing a grey blazer over a white shirt and black pants.

The images left everyone, including Preity Zinta, impressed. The Koi Mil Gaya star called Hrithik a ‘hottie’. Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan also turned cheerleader for him. “Proud of you❤️🙌looking SHARP," she wrote.

Fans also showered him with compliments. “Only human being on earth who is becoming younger with time," a fan said. “Handsome hunk in this age…. 😍😍Kya mtlb god gifted hai," a second fan wrote. “Hrithik is one of most stylish men in real life," a third added. “Greek God," a fourth comment read.

Hrithik arrived to the festival just one day after Ranbir Kapoor. Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor have previously attended the worldwide event.

On the work front, Roshan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's action flick Fighter 2024, with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. For those unaware, he was recently featured in the film 'Vikram Vedha,' opposite actor Saif Ali Khan. This picture was a huge success at the box office.

