Year-ender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Deepika, Samantha, Allu Arjun- 10 star Performers of 2022

Kartik Aaryan in Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda-Here are some of the on-screen performances that blew viewers away and captured their attention in 2022.



Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

It's that time of year when we reflect on and evaluate the past year in terms of films setting standards and making money at the box office, as well as our favourite actors who made their on-screen characters memorable, delivered outstanding performances, and left a lasting impression on viewers and their fans. Here are a some of the on-screen performances that blew viewers away and captured their attention.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Deepika Padukone

Hats off to Deepika Padukone for pulling off yet another challenging and out-of-the-box character with great aplomb in ‘Gehraiyaan’ that created awareness about mental illness. Only a seasoned actor and prolific performer like Deepika could have done justice to her character, which will be remembered by the audience and her fans for a long time.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The two films that Siddhant featured in this year, including ‘Gehraiyaan’ and ‘Phone Bhoot’, showcased not just his range as an actor but also his brilliant choice of selecting two diverse genre projects. Needless to say, the Gen-X actor excelled in both projects and effortlessly displayed his versatility as a bankable actor!

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Allu Arjun

Pushpa-The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, eventually broke a record at the box office, out-grossing blockbusters from Bollywood and even from other countries and earning over 350 crores worldwide. Because of the superstar's popularity throughout all of India, the Hindi version of the movie alone went on to gross nearly 80 crores. Not to forget Allu’s dumdaar dialogue ‘Jhukega nahi saala’ became an iconic line for the masses and his ardent fans! Not to forget, Allu’s fever and craze also engulfed the spirit of festivals this year too including Ganesh Chaturthi (where we saw an idol seated like Allu’s character from Pushpa), crackers (with Allu’s picture imprinted on it). No wonder Allu Arjun was deservedly crowned GQ’s ‘Leading Man’ at the Men Of The Year awards and epitomized power as he made an impact on the highly coveted cover. If that wasn’t enough, the popular star also represented India as the Grand Marshal at the annual Indian Day parade in New York at India's 75th anniversary of Independence.



Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Riding high on the humongous success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and ‘Family Man 2’, the gorgeous Samantha Ruth Prabhu was more in the news for her scintillating dance performance in ‘Oo Antava’ and it’s Hindi version, which is still trending on music charts. The gorgeous actress proved her mettle as a successful star with her latest release ‘Yashoda’, making her one of India's most popular female stars.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

(Rocking Star) Yash

With the super successful KGF franchise to his credit (KGF 1 & KGF: Chapter 2), Yash has transcended borders and become one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema with a massive fan base. The pan-India mega star with a rich baritone and towering personality is credited with reviving the Kannada film industry with the humongous success of KGF: Chapter 2 which became the highest-grossing film of the year and brought back its lost glory.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Alaya F

Alaya F made an impression on the audience, the business, and the critics with only her maiden movie, "Jawaani Jaaneman." The young, stunning actress quickly established her acting prowess and signed on to three major motion pictures, including her most recent release, "Freddy," which stars Kartik Aryan opposite her, Ekta Kapoor's "U Turn," "Sri," starring Rajkummar Rao (a biopic of Srikant Bhola), and "Almost Pyaar," which recently had its world premiere at the Marrakech International Film Festival. It is understandable why famous industry insiders and fraternity members refer to Alaya as the "black horse" of Bollywood as she is unquestionably here to stay.

Kartik Aaryan

From the year's biggest blockbuster to career's finest performance, Kartik Aaryan has outshined all this year. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, he pulled in the masses back to the theatres, delivering the first blockbuster from the industry, grossing over 250 crores worldwide at the box office and continuing a successful run on OTT too, thereafter. He is now winning the hearts of critics and the masses with his new, dark and terrifying role in his spine-chilling thriller, Freddy. He will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, Shehzada and Kabir Khan's untitled next.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Even though Hrithik Roshan just had one hit to his credit this year, his performance as Vedha (mouthing Bhojpuri accent) in ‘Vikram Vedha’ opposite Saif Ali Khan not just won him laurels and accolades but also made it one of the most memorable characters of his filmography.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Abhishek Banerjee has succeeded in every role he has played on the big or small screen, whether it was a crucial part in the online series "The Great Weddings of Munnes" or his most recent smash, "Bhediya," starring Varun Dhawan. Regardless of his on-screen time, Abhishek receives all the praise from viewers and critics for the films he appears in, and he ends up becoming one of the main selling points of the endeavours.