Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Khan and other members of the film fraternity, paid their respects to late actress Zarine Khan at her prayer meet on Monday.

Sussanne Khan, daughter of Zarine Khan, shared a heartfelt video from the prayer meet, which was attended by several prominent figures, including Jeetendra, Hrithik Roshan, along with his sons, Saif Ali Khan, Fardeen Khan, and other members of the industry.

Zarine Khan breathed her last on November 7 at the age of 81.

Sanjay Khan recalls 'intelligent' proposal response

Sanjay Khan, the actor-director and husband of the late actress Zarine Khan, recalled the "intelligent" answer given by the actress when he proposed to her for marriage. "I met her when I was 18, she was 14. I looked into her eyes and I was like khuda ko dekh rha hoo (watching a god). I asked her, Will you marry me? She looked at me with a smile and said If I feel the same about you the way I do now, then I willl say yes after one year. So I said, even without her beauty, she is also an intelligent woman who would make a good wife," said Sanjay Khan

Family and film fraternity pay tribute

Zayed Khan, actor and son of Zarine Khan, remembered her mother and said, "My mother was my god. I will miss her deeply," at the prayer meet.

Superstar Hrithik Roshan called himself "privileged" to recieve love from his former mother-in-law Zarine Khan. "It has been my privilege to love and be loved by you," said Hrithik Roshan while addressing Zarine Khan at her prayer meet.

Nephew and actor Fardeen Khan paid tribute to Zarine Khan at the prayer meet, saying, "Her memory, spirit and essence will live on through us."

Sussanne Khan pens emotional note

Sussanne Khan penned an emotional note on her Instagram handle, sharing the video from the prayer meet. "Zarine Sanjay Khan to the world, but to me and my siblings, simply our mother. She was my world, or so I thought until I witnessed the overwhelming turnout of people from all walks of life who came forward to pay their last respects to a woman who made each one feel seen and heard -- irrespective of class, social status, or faith," wrote Sussanne Khan.

Zarine Khan's funeral was attended by superstar Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Aly Goni, Jasmine Bhasin, and other stars from the film fraternity.

Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, actor-director Sanjay Khan, and their children, son Zayed Khan and daughters Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora. (ANI)