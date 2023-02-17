How is Deepika Padukone in real life? Fan narrates his experience meeting Pathaan actress at the LA airport

A fan shared a heartfelt note to Deepika Padukone as they took a selfie at the Los Angeles airport. Continue reading to find out what happened next.

Deepika Padukone is now riding high on the success of her new flick Pathaan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on its way to making history with record-breaking box office results. She appeared in films alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Deepika was recently photographed at Los Angeles Airport taking a picture with a fan while basking in admiration and adoration. However, his short meeting with the fan inspired him to write a kind message to the actress. This isn't the first time a fan has praised Deepika's demeanour; the actress is recognised for her down-to-earth demeanour, and how she interacts with her fans is admirable.

Also Read: Who is Fahad Ahmad? Actress Swara Bhasker marries political leader activist- report

Deepika Padukone's fan writes a heartfelt message

Varun Gurunath sent a heartfelt letter to Deepika when they took a photo at the Los Angeles International Airport. His note stated:

"What an ending to a family trip. Many of you have been asking about this so here it goes. My mom went "that's someone!" And I said yeah that someone is Deepika Padukone! Deepika started the convo and asked if we had a good flight.’ He further added ‘I congratulated her on Pathaan and she said "that's so sweet, thank you." We said safe travels and she said "You as well, and it was nice to meet you." Super friendly and extremely nice even with a quick interaction. Despite a 16 hour journey, she was so willing to meet with her fans. Exactly what you would imagine Queen Dee to be."

Also Read: Did Shubman Gill ditch Sara Ali Khan to be with Sara Tendulkar? Here's what we know

Deepika Padukone’s work

Deepika has a great slate of projects in the works. Following Fighter, she will appear in Project K alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. People are ecstatic to see Deepika and Prabhas together. She also has a version of The Intern with Big B. Rohit Shetty revealed the news during an event for his most recent flick, Cirkus. Previously, the film starred Rishi Kapoor. However, Big B stepped in after his death to fulfil his part. Deepika is also in Singham 3 alongside Ajay Devgn.