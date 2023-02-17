Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How is Deepika Padukone in real life? Fan narrates his experience meeting Pathaan actress at the LA airport

    A fan shared a heartfelt note to Deepika Padukone as they took a selfie at the Los Angeles airport. Continue reading to find out what happened next.

    How is Deepika Padukone in real life? Fan narrates his experience meeting Pathaan actress at the LA airport RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 8:13 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone is now riding high on the success of her new flick Pathaan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on its way to making history with record-breaking box office results. She appeared in films alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. 

    Deepika was recently photographed at Los Angeles Airport taking a picture with a fan while basking in admiration and adoration. However, his short meeting with the fan inspired him to write a kind message to the actress. This isn't the first time a fan has praised Deepika's demeanour; the actress is recognised for her down-to-earth demeanour, and how she interacts with her fans is admirable.

    Also Read: Who is Fahad Ahmad? Actress Swara Bhasker marries political leader activist- report

    Deepika Padukone's fan writes a heartfelt message

    Varun Gurunath sent a heartfelt letter to Deepika when they took a photo at the Los Angeles International Airport. His note stated:

    "What an ending to a family trip. Many of you have been asking about this so here it goes. My mom went "that's someone!" And I said yeah that someone is Deepika Padukone! Deepika started the convo and asked if we had a good flight.’ He further added ‘I congratulated her on Pathaan and she said "that's so sweet, thank you." We said safe travels and she said "You as well, and it was nice to meet you." Super friendly and extremely nice even with a quick interaction. Despite a 16 hour journey, she was so willing to meet with her fans. Exactly what you would imagine Queen Dee to be."

    Also Read: Did Shubman Gill ditch Sara Ali Khan to be with Sara Tendulkar? Here's what we know

    Deepika Padukone’s work
    Deepika has a great slate of projects in the works. Following Fighter, she will appear in Project K alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. People are ecstatic to see Deepika and Prabhas together. She also has a version of The Intern with Big B. Rohit Shetty revealed the news during an event for his most recent flick, Cirkus. Previously, the film starred Rishi Kapoor. However, Big B stepped in after his death to fulfil his part. Deepika is also in Singham 3 alongside Ajay Devgn.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 8:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Cirkus to The Night Manager to Lost and many more are releasing this weekend (Feb 17) RBA

    From Cirkus to The Night Manager to Lost and many more are releasing this weekend (Feb 17)

    Pathaan Day again on February 17: Shah Rukh Khan's film tickets at Rs 110-read details RBA

    Pathaan Day again on February 17: Shah Rukh Khan's film tickets at Rs 110-read details

    Is Tiku Weds Sheru postponed due to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's legal case with estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui? RBA

    Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ release delayed? Here's what we know

    Turkey-Syria earthquake: BTS members J-Hope-Jimin donate Rs 64.52 Lakhs for children relief work RBA

    Turkey-Syria earthquake: BTS members J-Hope-Jimin donate Rs 64.52 Lakhs for children relief work

    Manoj Bajpayee has one piece of advice for Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Family Man 2 star reacts RBA

    Manoj Bajpayee has one piece of advice for Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Family Man 2 star reacts

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: latest news and updates as state BJP presents its last budget AJR

    Karnataka Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Countdown begins for BJP government's last budget

    Perfume Day 2023: How to Celebrate? Know Wishes, messages, quotes to share on this day RBA

    Perfume Day 2023: How to Celebrate? Know Wishes, messages, quotes to share on this day

    Are you having a stressful day? Here are 5 ways to relax your mind and body RBA

    Are you having a stressful day? Here are 5 ways to relax your mind and body

    Daily Horoscope for February 17 2023 Cancer Virgo Leo Libra Aquarius Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 17, 2023: Good day for Cancer, Virgo; be careful Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for February 17 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon