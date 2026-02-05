'How I Met Your Mother' star Josh Radnor and wife Jordana Jacobs have welcomed a baby boy. Radnor announced the news on Instagram, sharing that their son was born a few months ago and calling him a 'total delight' and 'so grateful'.

'How I Met Your Mother' star Josh Radnor and his wife Jordana Jacobs have been blessed with a baby boy. On Wednesday, Josh took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans and followers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"So my wife and I had a baby a few months ago (!!) Here's what we know so far: His smile lights up the room. He's super observant and thoughtful. He gets hypnotised when I play him songs on the guitar. He thinks the word "baba ghanoush" is hysterical. He's a total delight and Jordana and I are thrilled he's here. Thanks for all the kind words from @howwemadeyourmother listeners (I dropped the news a few episodes back on the podcast.) Sending love to all my fellow parents of newborns out there. What a wild, beautiful, exhausting, heart-opening initiation. So grateful," he posted.

Josh also shared adorable pictures of his child. Check it out here. https://www.instagram.com/p/DUWYVF7kiQK/?hl=en&img_index=1

Josh Radnor on Married Life

Though Josh tends to keep his personal life off social media, he gave a peek into what it is like to be married to Jordana months after announcing they had gotten hitched, according to E! News.

"It's fantastic. I love it," he told People in November 2024. "I know you're supposed to say that, but I actually love it."

As for his favourite part of their time together? "I like the mornings and I like the nights," Josh continued. "We sometimes don't see each other during the day because of work stuff, so I love waking up together and then reconnecting at the end of the day."

Josh Radnor and Jordana tied the knot in January 2024. (ANI)