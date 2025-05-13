For Gen Z and Millennials, the India-Pakistan war has transformed from distant history to a daily reality, fueling anticipatory anxiety and reshaping their mental well-being in a post-COVID world.

For the Millennials and Gen Z, war had been kept out of books, videos, and games. But the India-Pakistan war has pushed it into the living room, social media timeline, and coffee shop chats. The youth today do not see the wars directly like their predecessors, but they are experiencing anticipatory anxiety, a state of mind where tension rises due to the fear of an imminent crisis.

Social Media's Function in Shaping Impression

From breaking news notifications in the 24/7 news cycle to doomscrolling and going-viral videos, young adults are relentlessly exposed to war media. Social media's algorithmic design implies that each alert, meme, or clip has the potential to add up to their emotional burden. Experts point out that untrammeled viewing like this can produce chronic stress, particularly in adolescents who are still building coping mechanisms.

Mental Ills After COVID-19

COVID-19 already etched its permanent mark on the mental wellbeing of Gen Z and Millennials. They underwent social isolation, financial uncertainty, and health concerns. Now the tensions between India and Pakistan are offering them an added stress element to deal with, and this is further making it hard for youths to deal.

Gen z and Millenials coping with India Pakistan War tensions

In spite of adversity, Millennials and Gen Z are doing their best to cope with the uncertainty:

Seeking Mental Health Professionals & Online Therapy – Some are resorting to online mental health professionals and therapy in an effort to cope with their anxiety.

Getting Involved in Activism & Awareness Campaigns – Others are utilizing their platforms to raise awareness and promote peaceful solutions.

Reducing Social Media Usage – To prevent doomscrolling, others are silencing war hashtags and going for digital detox.

Investing in Self-Improvement – Either as fitness, meditation, or art, young adults are investing in personal development.

The Demand for Balanced Conversations

They cite the need for balanced war discourses. Parents, educators, and influences need to be able to make sure that young adults comprehend the geopolitical context without being overwhelmed. Doing so can empower them to think critically and fact-check in order to make sense of information logically instead of emotionally.

While India-Pakistan tensions pose the biggest challenge, Gen Z and Millennials have been extremely resilient to the crisis absorption process. Staying awake, with each other, and prioritizing mental health over everything else will be their wild card in riding out the next uncertain times