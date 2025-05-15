The makers of Housefull 5 have taken legal action against YouTube and Mofusion Studios, filing a ₹25 crore defamation suit over a copyright dispute that led to the removal of the film’s teaser.

Housefull 5 makers filed ₹25 Crore lawsuit

Housefull 5's teaser went missing from YouTube on 9 May 2025 in an odd turn of events, with an error message stating the video is no longer available due to a copyright claim laid by Mofusion Studios. The teaser, scored to the song "Laal Pari" by Yo Yo Honey Singh, had gained significant momentum before it disappeared.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Declaration

In response to the copyright complaint, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh made a written affidavit to the film producers, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, stating that he owned the rights to the song "Laal Pari" individually and had sold it to the film producers. This affidavit proved to be a crucial piece of evidence in the court case.

Legal Action Against YouTube & Mofusion Studios

Following Honey Singh's remark, the producers of Housefull 5 went ahead to pursue legal recourse. They argued that YouTube should have verified the claim prior to removing the teaser, given that Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has an old channel of over 16 lakh subscribers with no past history of copyright violations.

Demands by the Production House

Housefull 5's legal team issued notices to YouTube and Mofusion Studios on the grounds that:

YouTube re-post the teaser simultaneously or pay ₹25 crore as compensations.

Mofusion Studios provide an explanation of their claim of copyright.

Effect on Housefull 5's Promotion

Despite the controversy, the teaser is still visible on Instagram, where it was initially dropped on April 30, 2025. The film, which is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, has a rolling cast with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, and others. It will be released on June 6, 2025.