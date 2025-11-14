Veteran actor Dharmendra’s leaked ICU video has led to the arrest of a Breach Candy Hospital employee. The clip, recorded without consent, raised serious privacy concerns as the family shifted him home for treatment.

The person who recorded and viralized veteran superstar Dharmendra’s ICU video has been arrested by the police. As per reports, the video was secretly captured by an employee of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. It went viral on social media on November 13, a day after the 89-year-old actor was discharged. In the clip, the Sholay legend is seen lying on a hospital bed, surrounded by his family members, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, and Rajveer Deol. Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, is also seen in the video, crying inconsolably as Sunny Deol tries to comfort her.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police arrest hospital employee

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a Breach Candy Hospital staff member violated the privacy of Dharmendra and his family by recording the video and circulating it on social media. The accused employee has reportedly been taken into custody. However, their identity has not yet been disclosed.

Dharmendra discharged, continues treatment at home

Dharmendra was discharged around 7:30 AM on November 12, with his family deciding to continue his treatment at home. Reports suggest that ICU-like facilities have been arranged at his residence. In an official statement, the family confirmed his discharge and requested the public and media to refrain from speculation and respect their privacy. They also urged everyone to pray for Dharmendra’s speedy recovery, good health, and long life.

Sunny Deol lashes out at paparazzi

On Thursday, Sunny Deol lost his cool at the paparazzi gathered outside his residence. Appealing to their sense of decency and responsibility, he questioned them emotionally—mentioning their parents and children—and asked if they felt no shame in such intrusive behavior.