Actress Hailee Steinfeld revealed that Stevie Wonder's 'Isn't She Lovely' played during the birth of her daughter, Harper, creating a deeply personal and lasting memory for her and husband Josh Allen.

Los Angeles [US], November 29 (ANI): Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld has revealed that Stevie Wonder's song 'Isn't She Lovely' was playing when she gave birth to her daughter Harper, describing the track as particularly special as it now holds a personal connection with the birth of her child, according to E! News. Steinfeld shared that she and her husband, American football player Josh Allen, had prepared a playlist of their favourite songs ahead of their daughter's birth. However, during labour, she made a few last-minute changes to the music playing in the room. "This song has always been so beautiful to me. It now holds such a special place in my heart as it was the song that my daughter happened to be born to," Steinfeld said.

Recalling the moments during labour, the actress said that although she wanted to remain focused on the music, there were certain songs she did not want playing when her daughter arrived. "I had a playlist playing filled with songs that I loved. There were, fun fact, certain songs that while I was in labor, I looked at my husband and was like, 'Change the song. She can't be born to this one,'" she said. Steinfeld explained that she realised only after the delivery that 'Isn't She Lovely' had been playing at the time Harper was born. "I realized that after going through the playlist that I had on, and the timing of it that that was the song my daughter Harper was born to," she said, according to E! News.

The actress, known for her roles in 'True Grit' and 'The Edge of Seventeen', said the song had already been meaningful to her, but welcoming her daughter gave it an entirely new significance. Describing how the song has become part of their everyday moments together, Steinfeld said she frequently sings it to Harper and dances with her. "I just love this song so much. I sing it to her all the time. We dance to it in the mirror. She loves it," she said. She also expressed hope that the song would remain a special memory for Harper as she grows older and perhaps become one of the defining songs of her life. "And I hope that one day she remembers that, that it becomes a song that maybe somewhere, someday down the line she's doing an interview with Rolling Stone and talks about how it's one of the 10 songs of her life," Steinfeld added.

Steinfeld, 29, and Allen, 30, have largely kept their family life private, sharing only occasional glimpses of their daughter since her birth. However, the actress recently spoke about the values she hopes to instil in Harper, particularly embracing individuality and recognising the strength that comes from being different. Speaking to E! News at the premiere of 'Hexed' on November 12, Steinfeld said she wants her daughter to understand that being unique is something to be celebrated. "If there's any time where she is able to express that she's feeling different or misunderstood, that I can serve as a reminder that that's a great thing that…there's something within you that is destined for something great," she said, according to E! News.

Steinfeld further emphasised her commitment to supporting her daughter as she grows up, saying she would remain by her side through every stage of life. "And, as Hailee put it, she'll 'be there every step of the way to support her,'" the report added, according to E! News. (ANI)