Kingston OTT release: GV Prakash Kuma's fantasy horror drama to stream HERE; Check

Kingston is a fantasy horror-thriller starring G.V. Prakash Kumar in the lead role and marks Kamal Prakash’s directorial debut. Released on March 7 in Tamil and Telugu. Here's when you can watch the movie online

Published: Mar 8, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

Kingston, featuring G.V. Prakash Kumar in the lead role, is a fantasy horror-thriller co-written and directed by Kamal Prakash in his debut. Released on March 7 in both Tamil and Telugu, the film received a positive response from audiences and critics, particularly for its premise, narrative style, background score, and performances

The story is set in the coastal village of Thoovathur, Tamil Nadu, and alternates between the present and 1982. A curse forces the villagers to abandon fishing. In the present, Kingston, who works for a smuggling gang in Thoothukudi, decides to leave the gang and return to his village to revive fishing. The film explores the nature of the curse, its impact on Kingston, and whether he succeeds in stopping it


The post-theatrical streaming rights of Kingston have reportedly been acquired by Zee Studios, indicating its release on Zee5 after its theatrical run. While an official confirmation is awaited, the film is expected to debut on OTT in the first week of April, depending on its box office performance.

The movie stars G.V. Prakash Kumar, Divyabharathi, Chetan, and several others in key roles. Co-produced by G.V. Prakash Kumar, Bhavani Sre, and Umesh KR Bansal under Parallel Universe Pictures and ZEE Studios, Kingston was made on a budget of ₹20 Crore. San Lokesh handled editing, Gokul Benoy worked as the cinematographer, and G.V. Prakash Kumar composed the film’s score and music

