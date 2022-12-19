Honey Singh remaking iconic Yai Re gets applause on social media, fans say Bluetooth king is back

The renowned rapper and singer Honey Singh with model and singer Iulia Vantur recreate Urmila Matondkar’s iconic song Yai Re from the film Rangeela which has received thumbs up from fans on social media and also taken the internet by storm.

We all know that Honey Singh took the music industry by storm when he introduced rapping in his songs. He has given countless hit and iconic songs like Yaar Tera Superstar, Love Dose, Blue Eyes, Angrezi Beat, Lungi Dance, Dope Shope, Sunny Sunny, Makhna, Jaam, Khadke Glassy, and so on. After taking a hiatus, he is back with a bang as he recently released his party track ‘Yai Re’ alongside Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend, Iulia Vantur. Ever since the launch of the songs, audiences and the ardent Honey Singh fans can not help but feel nostalgic for the era they had to leave behind.

As the new years is just around the corner, Yo Yo Honey Singh has given the best surprise to his fans with the remake of Urmila Matondkar’s iconic song Yai Re from the film Rangeela. While fans usually feel pissed off and angry at Bollywood musicians and singers for spoiling iconic songs with their bad remakes in the past few years. They had nothing but good things to say about Yo Yo’s new song.

Unveiling the song on Saturday, on his Instagram, Honey Singh wrote, "Yai Re Yai Re zor lagake nacho re! #YaiRe Out Now on @tips Official YouTube Channel." His fans hailed him as the OG legend who knows how to make remakes. While looking at the comment sections, the netizens showered him with love and adoration. They filled the comments with heart and fire emojis.

One fan wrote, "Honey Singh is slowly returning to old music vibes 2012 Bluetooth king." Another wrote, "Those Childhood Days With YO YO Honey Singh Pure Nostalgia. Literally feeling the OG Honey Singh Vibes in this songs. Yo Yo is Back." Other wrote, "Legends never die." Another said, "Once a legend (Lil Golu) said: socho honey singh hi agar paida na hota to music industry ka revolution hi nahi hota." Another said, "No one can make party anthem like this man does.......I can literally feel the song in the DJ's!!."

Talking about the song, the rapper said, "I've loved the original song Yai Re. When the opportunity came in to recreate such an iconic track, I jumped on it. Yai Re is a party anthem of 2022- 2023. We hope the fans love it as much as we loved creating it."