Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honey Singh remaking iconic Yai Re gets applause on social media, fans say Bluetooth king is back

    The renowned rapper and singer Honey Singh with model and singer Iulia Vantur recreate Urmila Matondkar’s iconic song Yai Re from the film Rangeela which has received thumbs up from fans on social media and also taken the internet by storm.
     

    Honey Singh remaking iconic Yai Re gets applause on social media, fans say Bluetooth king is back vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 5:23 PM IST

    We all know that Honey Singh took the music industry by storm when he introduced rapping in his songs. He has given countless hit and iconic songs like Yaar Tera Superstar, Love Dose, Blue Eyes, Angrezi Beat, Lungi Dance, Dope Shope, Sunny Sunny, Makhna, Jaam, Khadke Glassy, and so on. After taking a hiatus, he is back with a bang as he recently released his party track ‘Yai Re’ alongside Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend, Iulia Vantur. Ever since the launch of the songs, audiences and the ardent Honey Singh fans can not help but feel nostalgic for the era they had to leave behind.

    As the new years is just around the corner, Yo Yo Honey Singh has given the best surprise to his fans with the remake of Urmila Matondkar’s iconic song Yai Re from the film Rangeela. While fans usually feel pissed off and angry at Bollywood musicians and singers for spoiling iconic songs with their bad remakes in the past few years. They had nothing but good things to say about Yo Yo’s new song.

    ALSO READ: Pathaan Controversy: Burnt posters in Indore to boycott Bollywood trending-Shah Rukh, Deepika face heat

    Unveiling the song on Saturday, on his Instagram, Honey Singh wrote, "Yai Re Yai Re zor lagake nacho re! #YaiRe Out Now on @tips Official YouTube Channel." His fans hailed him as the OG legend who knows how to make remakes. While looking at the comment sections, the netizens showered him with love and adoration. They filled the comments with heart and fire emojis.

    One fan wrote, "Honey Singh is slowly returning to old music vibes 2012 Bluetooth king." Another wrote, "Those Childhood Days With YO YO Honey Singh Pure Nostalgia. Literally feeling the OG Honey Singh Vibes in this songs. Yo Yo is Back." Other wrote, "Legends never die." Another said, "Once a legend (Lil Golu) said: socho honey singh hi agar paida na hota to music industry ka revolution hi nahi hota." Another said, "No one can make party anthem like this man does.......I can literally feel the song in the DJ's!!."

    ALSO READ: After winning the title of Top Global Asian Celebrities for 2022 #NTRForOscars begins trending

    Talking about the song, the rapper said, "I've loved the original song Yai Re. When the opportunity came in to recreate such an iconic track, I jumped on it. Yai Re is a party anthem of 2022- 2023. We hope the fans love it as much as we loved creating it."

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 5:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathaan Controversy: MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam asks SRK to watch film with his daughter vma

    Pathaan Controversy: MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam asks SRK to watch film with his daughter

    Tom Cruise teases an action sequence from Mission Impossible 7 and wishes holidays to fans - WATCH vma

    Tom Cruise teases an action sequence from Mission Impossible 7 and wishes holidays to fans - WATCH

    After winning the title of Top Global Asian Celebrities for 2022 #NTRForOscars begins trending vma

    After winning the title of Top Global Asian Celebrities for 2022 #NTRForOscars begins trending

    Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy starrer film gives glimpses of a riveting atomic bomb thriller - READ ON vma

    Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy starrer film gives glimpses of a riveting atomic bomb thriller - READ ON

    Argentina Wins FIFA 2022 World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan to Mohanlal to Dhanush celebrate Messi's win RBA

    Argentina Wins FIFA 2022 World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan to Mohanlal to Dhanush celebrate Messi's win

    Recent Stories

    UK PM Rishi Sunak may introduce law to fine Netflix OTT platform after Harry And Meghan documentary Report gcw

    UK PM Rishi Sunak may introduce law to fine OTT after 'Harry And Meghan' documentary: Report

    WhatsApp launches 'Accidental Delete' feature; check details - adt

    WhatsApp launches 'Accidental Delete' feature; check details

    Karnataka govt not to introduce 'Uniform Civil Code' bill in ongoing session; here's why AJR

    Karnataka govt not to introduce 'Uniform Civil Code' bill in ongoing session; here's why

    football golden boot kylian Mbappe breaks his silence after France loss to Argentina at Qatar World Cup 2022 final snt

    Mbappe breaks his silence with a 3-word message after France's loss to Argentina at World Cup 2022 final

    Pathaan Controversy: MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam asks SRK to watch film with his daughter vma

    Pathaan Controversy: MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam asks SRK to watch film with his daughter

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon