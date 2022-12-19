After winning the title of Top Global Asian Celebrities for 2022 #NTRForOscars begins trending

It has been a couple of days since the Golden Globes nominations got revealed. But a Twitter trend started quickly since these nominations missed mentions of audiences favorite pan-Indian South superstar, Jr NTR.

A section of the Twitterati pointed out that they were disappointed by how The Golden Globe Awards have left Man of Masses, Jr. NTR out from the Best Actor category. They started the trend #NTRFforOscars #NTRGoesGlobal #ManOfMassesNTR urging the awards to add one more nominee to the Best Actor category after the RRR superstar Jr. NTR won them over with his commendable acting skills, proving him to be a phenomenal artist.

Jr. NTR has received a ton of affection from audiences not just in India but all around the world. Due to the success of his magnum opus film RRR. As he continues to climb the success ladder, Jr. NTR has been crowned, as one of the Top Global Asian Celebrities for 2022. The actor has been creating his ever-growing fandom and permanent place in the hearts of viewers across the globe. He has constantly been smashing all records with his magnum opus film RRR.

Man of Masses, Jr. NTR, is undoubtedly one of the best actors of this generation. It is also remarkable that RRR receiving back-to-back accolades like the Hollywood Critics Association Spotlight Award and two Golden Globe nominations. Even renowned filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli praised his superstar Jr. NTR for being an action powerhouse. He referred to him as a real-born star with an inherent talent. The filmmaker also mentioned how the star has always given nuanced performances in films in the way expected of him.

While still enjoying the popularity of RRR, Jr. NTR will shortly begin filming NTR 30, directed by Koratala Siva of Janata Garage fame. He also has NTR 31 with KGF director Prashanth Neel on the cards.

Jr. NTR has ruled the hearts of his ardent fans and audiences in the South for many years within his illustrious career. He has given stellar performances in Tollywood that have proven his diversity and range as an actor who can portray any unique character flawlessly. Some of his iconic and career-best performances have been in films like Simhadri, Rakhi, Yamadonga, Adhurs, Brindavanam, Baadshah, Temper, Naanaku Prematho, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and RRR.