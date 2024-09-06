Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honey Singh opens up about 'Long Discussion' with Sonakshi Sinha before his separation with Shalini Talwar

    During a candid chat with Mashable India's The Bombay Journey, Honey Singh shared his life before separation and how he is doing now. He also reflected on the conversation he had with Sonakshi Sinha and how emotionally mature she was despite not being married at that time. 

    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 5:42 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

    Indian rapper and singer Honey Singh opened up about his controversial separation from his wife Shalini Talwar. The couple separated in November 2023 and was granted divorce by a Delhi court with a mutual settlement agreement. Before the divorce was finalized, the court asked Honey one last time if he wanted to reconsider his decision. The artist denied and and said there is no point in living together. 

    Honey and Sonakshi Sinha were shooting for their song 'Desi Kalakar' music video in LA. Talking about the experience, Honey Singh said, "“While shooting in Los Angeles, Sonakshi and I had a long discussion about marriage. I was going through a rough patch in my own marriage, and I confided in her about it. She shared her views on what marriage really means, even though she wasn’t married herself back then."

    “I could see in her eyes that she deeply understood the importance of a marital relationship, even though she herself hadn’t been married yet. So, when her wedding day finally came, I remembered our conversation and was genuinely happy for her," he added.

    Talking about his divorce, Honey Singh said, "Mere ko nahi affect kiya kuch bhi,” he said. The rapper recalled that everything happened “suddenly” and shared how his health began improving post-separation. “Jab mera separation hua, uske baad main theek hona shuru hua hu, uske baad meri dawaai kum hui hai (I was sick for a long time, and after the separation, I started feeling better. My medication reduced, and I stopped experiencing symptoms.) It was like I was seeing the world for the first time in seven years."

