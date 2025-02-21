Salaar to Kannappa: 5 Prabhas’ power-packed film lineup unveiled

Entertainment
Prabhas is a Pan India star, everyone is eagerly waiting for his films. Learn about Prabhas' 6 upcoming films...
This is director Maruthi's next Telugu film, which will be released on April 10, 2025. According to reports, the budget of this film is around Rs 450 crore.
Vishnu Manchu plays the lead role in this Telugu film, but Prabhas has a guest role. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film will be released on April 25, 2025.
This Telugu film is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Animal' and 'Arjun Reddy' fame. Being made in around Rs 500 crore, the film will be released in 2026.
Director Prashanth Neel's Telugu film may release in 2026, it is a sequel to 2023's 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire'. The makers have kept a budget of around Rs 340 crore for this film.
Director Nag Ashwin's film may release in 2026. The makers may spend Rs 500-600 crore for this sequel to the 2024 blockbuster 'Kalki 2898 AD'.
Prabhas is working on director Hanu Raghavapudi's next film 'Fauji'. The budget of the film is said to be around Rs 400 crore. The film may release in 2026.
