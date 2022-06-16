Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zendaya, Tom Holland to have a baby? Dune actor responds to pregnancy rumours

    Amidst rumours about her pregnancy, Zendaya has finally cleared whether or not she is pregnant with her Spider-Man boyfriend, Tom Holland.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 8:29 AM IST

    Zendaya has reluctantly but swiftly shut down all rumours that suggested she is pregnant with boyfriend Tom Holland’s first baby. The rumours were rife from the time a fan-created TikTok alleged that the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ couple was expecting their first baby together.

    Soon after the TikTok video made rounds on social media, the word regarding Zendaya’s alleged pregnancy started spreading like wildfire. And that is when the Dune actress stepped up to clear the air around it.

    “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter... Just making stuff up for no reason...weekly,” wrote the ‘Euphoria’ actor on Wednesday on one of her Instagram stories. “Anyway back to filming [tennis drama] Challengers,” she wrote further.

    The viral TikTok video which gave birth to these rumours featured an ultrasound which was edited in a way that it looked as if Zendaya posted the scan as a way to announce her pregnancy on Instagram.

     “I love you. Halfway there,” said the faux post as it tagged Tom Holland in it. And soon, the video cut straight to a highly memed video of ‘The Kardashians’ star Kris Jenner wherein she is dancing to ‘Lady Marmalade’, proclaiming that “you just got Krissed!”

    The prank, known as getting “Krissed” or “Krissing,” is basically to make viewers believe a fake story. And no surprise, the TikTok video instantly hit Zendaya and Tom Holland fans as the actress immediately started to trend on Twitter and TikTok.

    If the video was not able, more fuel was added to it by an old video from last year wherein Tom Holland told People that he “can’t wait to be a dad.” The Spider-Man couple, Tom Holland (26) and Zendaya (25) have been in a relationship for the last few years. Much before they made their love official, the two always seemed to have joked about their relationship.

    It was only in July 2021 when their relationship got confirmed after the paparazzi captured them kissing in a car. Since then, they’ve opened up more about the relationship in interviews and on social media.

