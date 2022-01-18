Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a jerk? Watch

Image: Getty Images

If you have been following Marvel characters closely on Instagram, you might have come across tonnes of videos related to Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. It is no surprise that one person who cannot keep secrets is actor Tom Holland. And at the same time, if there is anyone who has lied a lot lately, it is actor Andrew Garfield. It was being of this lying that Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a ‘jerk’.

Andrew Garfield has revealed that Emma Stone had called him a jerk. It happened so that when the news of Andrew and Tobey Maguire’s return to Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ had leaked, Emma would often keep on texting him about it.

ALSO READ: Was Andrew Garfield once told he wasn’t ‘handsome’ enough for a role?

None of the three Spider-Mans was to speak about their big collaboration in the multi-verse ahead of the film’s release. While it may have been easier for Tobey Maguire to keep it a secret, Andrew Garfield was bombarded with questions, and he continue lying right through his teeth. Before Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release, Andrew was busy with promotions of ‘Tick Tick…Boom!’, and that is when he constantly had to face numerous questions regarding his return as Spider-Man.

ALSO READ: BAFTA 2022: Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ blocked from nominations; here’s why

Not just the media but Andrew Garfield’s ‘Gwen Stacy’, Emma Stone, was also one of those who asked him about it. In a podcast interview, Andrew revealed that Emma kept on texting him. She asked him multiple times if he was on the new Spider-Man film. However, Andrew had to lie about it every single time. And when the film was finally released, she called him a ‘jerk’ for not revealing the truth to him.

The video where Andrew Garfield makes this hilarious revelation made its way to social media and has been going viral since then. Well, do we blame Emma Stone for this? No, at all!

Check out the hilarious video here: