Johnny Depp birthday: Actor get over 10 million followers within 24 hours of joining TikTok

Johnny Depp’s debut on TikTok has stormed the platform as he gets over 10 million followers in less than 24 hours after posting his first-ever video.

The amount of love Johnny Depp has received as ‘Captain jack Sparrow’, remains unmatched! Even though the makers of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ decided to not have Depp on the project anymore, he is still loved most for his Pirates character.

There can be none who can do what Depp did as the crack head Captain. His popularity among his fans has never gone down. But it has increased drastically after the trial for the defamation suit that he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard was televised last month, with the jurors pronouncing the verdict in Depp’s favour.

Throughout all the days that the trial was televised, a pool of people came out in support of Johnny Depp and stood outside the Courthouse in Virginia, holding postcards and placards in favourite of Depp.

His craze among fans across the globe doubled since Johnny Depp won the defamation suit. Depp, who is not really a social media person (his Instagram handle barely has some posts), decided to mark his debut on TikTok. He wanted to post a video, thanking all his fans and supporters who came out in huge numbers to support him during the testing times.

The clip which is addressed to his 'most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters', was posted on Tuesday. Within mere 24 hours, the debut TikTok post of Johnny Depp got 24.3 million views and 10.7 million followers!

The video has clips of Johnny Depp that show him arriving at the courthouse to crowds of fans. It also has a clip of him playing the guitar with his friend Jeff Beck in London, UK, recently.

The 30-second video posted by Johnny Depp was captioned: “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”