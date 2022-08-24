Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Ahead of series premiere, final trailer released (Watch)

    Makers of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ have released the final trailer of the series, the day before its world premiere next month. In the trailer, Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark) prepares Middle Earth for the evil rising, and says, “Choose not the path of fear, but that of faith.”

    Mumbai, First Published Aug 24, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    Excitement has doubled since the time the makers of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The rings of Power’ released the final trailer of the highly anticipated series. In the latest two-minute-and-36-second trailer, viewers get a glimpse of the expanse of Middle-earth in its Second Age. It also reveals all the legendary and beloved characters of Tolkien come together against all odds to guard against the fearful reemergence of evil in Middle-earth. The disparate characters, when collided with fate, are tested in the face of impending evil in this glimpse. In short, the long-awaited new series gives glimpses of the exciting journey that the fans will be taking on.

    The final trailer of ‘The Lords of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ features important characters such as Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark), Elrond (played by Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (played by Benjamin Walker), and Celebrimbor (played by Charles Edwards). It also stars other characters including Harfoots Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (played by Markella Kavenagh) and Largo Brandyfoot (played by Dylan Smith).

    ALSO READ: Case filed against ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Shabaash Mithu’ for ‘ridiculing’ differently-abled people

    Watch the trailer here: 

    The Stranger (played by Daniel Weyman), Númenóreans Isildur (played by Maxim Baldry), Eärien (played by Ema Horvath), Elendil (played by Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (played by Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson) along with Dwarves King Durin III (played by Peter Mullan), Prince Durin IV (played by Owain Arthur), Princess Disa (played by Sophia Nomvete), Southlanders Halbrand (played by Charlie Vickers); Bronwyn (played by Nazanin Boniadi); and Silvan-elf Arondir (played by Ismael Cruz Córdova) will also be seen in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power’.

    ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive for the second time; fans wish him speedy recovery

    The streaming rights of ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Fire’ have been brought by Amazon Prime Video. The first two episodes of the multi-season drama will be streamed across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide from Friday onward. The new episodes for the series will be released on the OTT platform, weekly.

