Vikram Vedha teaser review: Hits and misses of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer

Have you watched the first teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha'? Whether you have or not, Asianet Newsable's Divya Raje Bhonsale lists out a few things that were a hit and a miss with the teaser; read on.

Image: Still from the teaser

The makers of ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, released the first teaser of the film, ahead of its theatrical release on September 30. Giving glimpses into the two key characters, the teaser has been garnering a positive response from the viewers. For the unversed, Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu film by the same title, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. Both, the original and the remake have been helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri. The Hindi remake has jointly been backed by S Shashikanth and T-Series’ owner Bhushan Kumar. To watch the teaser, click here.

Similar to the original film, the Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’ has a fantastic background score that adds more drama to the action-thriller. But that is not the only thing that seems to have worked for the film’s teaser. Here are a few things that were a hit and a miss, as per the first few glimpses into the worlds of Vikram and Vedha. ALSO READ: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Ahead of series premiere, final trailer released (Watch)

Hrithik Roshan’s UP accent: The teaser begins with Hrithik Roshan’s dialogue in which you can hear him speak in an accent that has a very Uttar Pradesh flavour to it (I say so because it does not come off authentic at all). Clearly, the accent seems to be a put-off. It also reminds me of how hard Hrithik tried to have an accent in ‘Super 30’. ALSO READ: Case filed against ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Shabaash Mithu’ for ‘ridiculing’ differently-abled people

Saif Ali Khan in an action-thriller after long: The teaser did not have a single dialogue of Saif Ali Khan, but his brooding looks are quite impressive. After a failed attempt at humour with ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, Saif is returning to screens with an action-thriller. Going by the looks of it, he won’t be leaving the audience disappointed, this time.

Hrithik Roshan stepping into Vijay Sethupathi’s shoes: Since the teaser made its way to social media, numerous comparisons are being drawn between actors Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan. The reason is pretty much obvious – Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu film that starred actors R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The internet is already divided about whether Hrithik has been able to step into the shoes of Vijay or not. And though there should not be a comparison, Hrithik has a challenge in front of him to convince the audience otherwise, particularly those from the South.

Power-packed action sequences: When the makers of ‘Vikram Vedha’ revealed the first look of actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, it was expected that the film will go high on action. True to the expectations (going by the teaser), ‘Vikram Vedha’ does seem to have some impressive action sequences. Hopefully, when the film hits the theatres next month, the power-packed scene would continue to have its magic on the audience.

