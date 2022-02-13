  • Facebook
    Is Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloé Kardashian back with Tristan Thompson? Here’s what we know

    An Instagram story put up by Khloe Kardashian has sparked rumours that she may have returned with Tristan Thompson.

    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 13, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Kim Kardashian’s sister, Khloé Kardashian has sparked rumours about her getting back with pro basketball player Tristan Thompson after their spilt. The rumours started doing rounds after Khloe put up an Instagram story recently, unboxing her Valentine’s Day presents.

    Khloe Kardashian’s sister and new mommy Kourtney Kardashian, who recently gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott, sent out Valentine’s Day presents for Khloe Kardashian. The latter also received gifts from the Poosh team.

    Khloe Kardashian showed off her gifts that were based on the theme of romance. The basket included many gifts such as sex serum, nightgowns, beauty products, and adult toys — but fans were more concerned about things that were being heard in the background.

    Khloe Kardashian three-year-old daughter True was heard yelling and singing. But she was also heard calling out ‘Daddy’ sometimes. At one point, True was heard saying “Happy birthday, Daddy”.

    However, Khloe Kardashian paid little notice to it. Khloe went on recording the video and unboxing her gifts. "I just received the best Poosh gift and gift from my sister Kourt of course," she said while adding, "There's so many great goodies."

    While many may have added more fuel to the fire, there were some users who highlighted that the two may have been together to co-parent their daughter. 
     
    Meanwhile, the basketball player had public apologised to Khloe Kardashian for having another with a lady. In his apology, Triston Thompson had said, "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Thompson wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 3. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

    "Khloé, you don't deserve this," Thompson candidly admitted in his Instagram post. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he said,

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
