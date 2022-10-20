Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Kantara continues to rock; check out performances of Doctor G, Godfather and more

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    Rishabh Setty’s Kantara has been enthralling the Hindi audience as its success can be mapped by the rising collections of the film. Here is a lowdown on the film’s Wednesday collections along with a  full report on how the other films performed as well.

    The box office is clearly being ruled by South films as they have outperformed almost every Hindi film which has been released recently. After Ponniyin Selvan: I, it is Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara that has been creating wonders with its ticket collections and is already looking at benefitting itself from the Diwali long weekend. Speaking of Bollywood films, Doctor G is also expected to see a jump in collections as the festival approaches. The light-hearted comedy-drama has received good reviews from the audience and has made decent earnings. Meanwhile, after a successful run at the box office, Mani Ratnam’s film ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ has constantly been registering a decline in collections. Here is the full report from Wednesday’s collections.

    Kantara: Rishabh Shetty’s small-budget film has surpassed everyone’s expectations. The film’s performance at the box office is worth every bit of appreciation. The makers recently re-released the film in Hindi, after receiving a great response in Kannada. According to preliminary figures, Kantara collected Rs 7 crore on Wednesday. The total business of this film has been Rs 133.75 crores.

    Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's film Doctor G had a slow opening; it made a decent collection on the weekend. However, the film could not clear its Monday test. According to preliminary figures, on Wednesday, the film did a business of only Rs 1.50 crore, taking the total to Rs 19.82 crore.

    Godfather: According to initial figures of Wednesday, Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Godfather’ did a business of Rs 40 lakh. The total collection of the film which also stars Salman Khan in a cameo role has reached Rs 72.41 crore.

    Ponniyin Selvan: I: Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film is constantly seeing a dip in collections. According to preliminary figures, the total collection of the film till Wednesday has reached Rs 252.80 crore.

    Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer film were going slow from day one. Through this film, Hrithik Roshan returned to the big screen after four years. It was hoped that the film would prove to be a super hit. According to the initial figures, this film collected R s35 lakhs on Wednesday, taking the total to Rs 77.66 crores.

