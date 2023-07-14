Hollywood's 'double strike' explained: How it will impact movies, how long will it last and more

Hollywood's actors and writers have gone on a strike simultaneously, impacting movie and TV productions, with potential international ramifications and the involvement of A-list stars.

Hollywood's actors and writers have joined forces on the picket line starting from Friday after the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) failed to reach a deal with studios this week. This marks the first simultaneous strike by both unions since 1960, when actor Ronald Reagan (who later became a US president) led the protests. The "double strike" carries significant implications for Tinseltown.

Will the big stars strike?

SAG-AFTRA boasts a membership of 160,000, including many of the world's biggest stars. A-list celebrities like Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie, and Johnny Depp are union members. Celebrities such as Meryl Streep, Ben Stiller, and Colin Farrell have publicly expressed support for the strike.

But will we see them on the picket lines?

While it is uncertain if these high-profile stars will be on the picket lines, their presence can help draw attention to the studios and encourage fair negotiations. "There will be visibility from the big stars," said entertainment industry lawyer Jonathan Handel. "But this strike is not about bringing more money to people who already have millions."

Due to the fact that their representatives negotiate personal deals with studios that are significantly more than the union minimums being battled over, A-list celebrities have nothing to gain monetarily from the strike.

Still, their presence can "shine a light more on the studios, to come to the negotiating table with a fair deal," said actor Dominic Burgess.

How will the strike impact movies and shows?

The impact of the strike on movies and shows has already been noticeable, with Hollywood productions experiencing significant slowdowns since the writers' strike commenced in May. Projects with completed scripts, like "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," were able to continue filming without writers on set. However, without actors, only a handful of soap operas, reality shows, and game shows can proceed under different contracts. For this reason, Fox this week unveiled a fall television schedule full of unscripted series such as "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Lego Masters."

While movie releases may not be immediately affected due to the time gap between filming and screening, the longer the strike persists, the greater the impact on upcoming releases. Major studios have already rearranged their release calendars, such as Disney pushing back several Marvel superhero films to spread them out over a more extended period. SAG-AFTRA has suggested offering waivers to exempt smaller independent films from the strike's impact.

Will overseas productions be affected?

Although SAG-AFTRA is an American labor union based in Los Angeles, the strike's ramifications extend beyond US borders. When SAG-AFTRA actors work on movies being shot in other countries, they will have to halt their work. Additionally, the strike prevents members from promoting TV shows and motion pictures, potentially affecting premieres and important fall film festivals like Venice and Toronto.

"When SAG-AFTRA actors are working on the movie being shot in Europe, or Australia, or Asia, or wherever, they will have to stop work," said Handel. As things stand, "at the Venice Film Festival, if a picture was shot with SAG-AFTRA actors, the actors can't promote it," Handel added.

How long will the strike last?

The duration of Hollywood strikes has historically varied significantly, ranging from several months to just over three hours. While writers have been on the picket lines for 11 weeks, the length of this stoppage remains uncertain. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher stated that the duration is up to the studios and their willingness to engage in meaningful discussions. However, industry experts predict that the strikes may continue at least until the fall, as both sides perceive the issues at stake as existential and bitterness exists between the writers, actors, and the studios.

"That's up to them. We're open to talking to them tonight!" said a bullish SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, at Thursday's press conference, referring to the studios. "It's up to them if they're willing to talk in a normal way that honors what we do," she said.

Handel predicted the strikes will last at least until the fall. "This is going to drag on, and is not easily resolved, because both sides view this as existential," he said. "There's a lot of bitterness between the writers and the studios, and the actors and the studios."