SAG: Hollywood stars join in ongoing screenwriters strike in 'biggest shutdown' of industry; Know details

After writers who are on a strong front and strike with the Hollywood studio executives from May 2023, shocking the entire entertainment industry, even the biggest of Hollywood stars who are represented by the SAG-AFTRA guild and apex authority in Los Angeles, have joined in this strike against the studios.

The union representing Hollywood actors, Screen Actors Guild, also known as the SAG-AFTRA, has officially and formally announced a strike on Thursday, expanding the ongoing biggest-ever standoff between Hollywood workers and studio executives over wages, the use of AI technology and how to divide the profits of the new digital streaming era. This is the biggest and most unexpected ever blow to the entire Hollywood entertainment industry it will stand suspended as the actors refuse to return to work with them unless their demands are not complied and met with by the studio executives which is an alarming situation.

Hollywood actors have also joined in the biggest-ever stand-off and, ongoing screenwriters strike at midnight on Thursday after talks with studios got unsuccessful. The biggest stars of SAG have joined film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May 2023. It is acting as a disruption in the daily workings of several shows and movies. The strike by Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra), which will begin on Friday, will mark the first time in 63 years that Hollywood writers and actors are attacking together simultaneously and getting united against the studio executives.

Hollywood writers went on strike in early May. Now the 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) will be joined by some of the SAG-AFTRA guild's 160,000 members.

Studios now face their first dual work stoppage in 63 years, forcing them to halt many productions across the United States and abroad. The twin strikes will add to the economic damage from the writers' walkout, delivering another big blow to an industry struggling with changes to its business. The simultaneous strikes are expected to suspend the majority of film and TV productions in Hollywood and have damaging effects on the broader Los Angeles economy. Surprisingly, the biggest Hollywood industry stars like Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer movie cast and many more are on strike with the writers.

Fran Drescher, who is Sag-Aftra president, in a press conference acknowledging the strike, has said, "At some point, you have to say no: we are not going to take this any more. You cannot change the business model as much as it has changed and not change the contract too."

Shows paused and suspended by the strike:

Some of the biggest blockbusters currently paused in production include "Wonder Woman 3," "Ghostbusters 4," "Mufasa: The Lion King" and "Avatar 3 and 4", according to the Internet Movie Database.

TV Shows that are continuing production amidst the strike:

Meanwhile, TV projects expected to continue production this summer include the second series of The "Night Court" reboot and "Chicago Med, Fire and P.D." on NBC, NCIS and "Young Sheldon" on CBS, and "Family Guy" and "The Simpsons" on Fox.

