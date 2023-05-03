Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hindi dubbed version of Bengali show 'Mon Phagun' to be aired soon, know details here

    Popular Bengali television programme "Mon Phagun," which airs on Star Jalsha, will soon be remade into Hindi and broadcast on Star Plus.

    First Published May 3, 2023, 6:40 PM IST

    The well-known Bengali television programme "Mon Phagun," which airs on Star Jalsha, its sister channel, will soon be remade into Hindi and broadcast on Star Plus. The Hindi television programme, titled "Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain," is centred on the reunion of childhood friends Rishiraj and Pihu.

    The Acropolis Entertainment-produced programme ran on Star Jalsha for more than a year. It will air on Star Plus (India) on May 10 at 14:00 hrs. For people who do not know, the popular Bengali serial had stopped being aired because another soap, titled Madhabilata replaced it. It came as a shock to many because the show was a hit among audience and had garnered a lot of media attention. 

