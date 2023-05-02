Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui found 'love' again in actress Neha Sharma? know details

    Netizens can not get enough of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma's electrifying chemistry. They root and are manifesting for their off-screen romance as well.

    Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui found 'love' again in actress Neha Sharma? know details vma
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 2, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, has been a constant topic of discussion in the media ever since he hit the headlines for both his personal and professional lives.

    Although Nawazuddin Siddiqui is going through a difficult time in his personal life following a turbulent divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, he remains focused on his work.

    Recently, he got seen in several music videos, including one featuring Neha Sharma and another with Nikki Tamboli. A video of him with Neha Sharma has gone viral, with fans commenting and rooting on their chemistry and expressing their approval of the pairing to the extent that they all are endlessly manifesting them both to become a real-life couple.

    The viral video uploaded by a renowned paparazzo account shows the duo posing with a furry friend, the perfect photobomber. They both looked absolutely captivating as they posed for the photogs. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans crowded the comment section, reacting to it.

     

    While some users hailed their chemistry, others urged them to get married. One user wrote, "Shadi krlo ap dono ache lgte Ho sath me." Another user commented, "New bhabhi." A third user commented, "You both should marry." Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a social media post, reacted to the allegations by his wife, Aaliyah, and said, "This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions." He said, "I got tagged as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. I kept quiet as this tamasha could get read by my children anywhere." He added, "Me and Aaliya are not together from several years. We already got divorced. But we definitely had an understanding only for our kids. Does anyone know why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters every day that it has been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai."

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has several interesting movies in the pipeline, like Afwaah, Haddi, Noorani Chehre, Tiku Weds Sheru, and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
