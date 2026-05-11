Himesh Reshammiya posted a heartfelt message for wife Sonia Kapoor on their wedding anniversary, calling her the 'soul behind every melody.' Sonia also penned a long note for her husband. The couple tied the knot in May 2018.

Singer Himesh Reshammiya has extended a heartwarming message to his wife, Sonia Kapoor, marking their wedding anniversary with much love. In an Instagram post, Himesh shared a picture with his wife and wrote, "To my beautiful wife @soniakapoor06 You are the soul behind every melody of my life, Happy Wedding Anniversary." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

Reacting to it, Sonia dropped love-filled emojis in the comment section. Many others, including Himesh's fans and friends from the industry, also congratulated them. Filmmaker Farah Khan, in his witty style, wrote, "Aaj toh ho jaaye MAJORRRRRR!!"

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Sonia Kapoor's heartfelt message

Sonia Kapoor also penned a long note for her husband, describing their relationship as a "beautiful blessing." "Happy anniversary my love @realhimesh everyday with you feels like a beautiful blessing written specially for me by god himself ...I often sit quietly and wonder what my life would have been without you in it ...and honestly, it would never have had the same warmth, feeling, laughter, comfort and love ...you are just not my husband, your are my home, my peace, my greatest strength and the most beautiful part of my existence.... And somewhere between all the deep emotions, my favourite part of us will always be how I love bullying you endlessly, teasing you for the smallest things, troubling you like it's my full time job... and how secretly you love every bit of it ..the way you smile through my drama ..tolerate my madness, our little moments, silly fights, non stop leg pulling, and laughter are truly my happiest place. Thank you for being the kind of life partner people dream of finding once in a lifetime," she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Kapoor (@soniakapoor06)

Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor got married in May 2018 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the singer's residence.

On the work front

On the work front, the teaser of Reshammiya's song 'Sharaab' was recently unveiled. Also featuring Manushi Chhillar, the music video shows the singer in a striking rockstar avatar, showcasing two distinct looks, his signature cap style and a new sleek, power-packed hairstyle.

The track features Himesh alongside Manushi Chhillar, with the music video choreographed by Piyush-Shazia. While Himesh lends his voice, the music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal with lyrics by Rana Sotal.

Backed by music producer Anshul Garg, the song came out on May 8. (ANI)