The teaser for Himesh Reshammiya and Manushi Chhillar's new song 'Sharaab' has been released. It showcases Himesh in a rockstar avatar and Manushi in a bold, glamorous look, promising a high-gloss, performance-driven music video.

The teaser of the song, 'Sharaab', featuring singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya and actress Manushi Chhillar is released on Tuesday. In the teaser, Himesh Reshammiya is seen in a striking rockstar avatar, showcasing two distinct looks, his signature cap style and a new sleek, power-packed hairstyle. Check out View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

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Manushi Chhillar features in a bold and glamorous avatar, bringing a confident and fierce screen presence to the project. Her styling and performance add to the overall appeal of the teaser, as per the press release.

About The Music Video

The video carries a high-gloss visual aesthetic with stylised frames and choreography, hinting at a performance-driven track designed for mass appeal. The track features Himesh alongside Manushi Chhillar, with the music video choreographed by Piyush-Shazia. While Himesh lends his voice, the music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal with lyrics by Rana Sotal. Backed by music producer Anshul Garg, the song will be out soon.

Himesh Reshammiya on Tour

Meanwhile, Himesh Reshammiya has been keeping busy over the past few months with his pan-India music tour, performing across multiple cities.From crowd-favourites like Tandoori Nights and Hookah Bar to hits like Long Drive and Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja, he has been seen belting out his chartbusters on stage, creating an electrifying and unforgettable experience for concertgoers. (ANI)

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