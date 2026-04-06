Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri voiced strong support for the Women's Reservation Bill, urging its immediate implementation. She stated it's a long-overdue step to boost women's participation in legislative bodies and ensure their voices are heard.

Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri on Monday expressed her support for the Women's Reservation Bill, urging that the policy be implemented at the earliest to enhance women's participation in Parliament and state assemblies, ensuring that their "voices are heard." Speaking on the issue, Shivpuri highlighted the vital role women play, not only in professional and public spaces but also in everyday life, asserting that increased representation is long overdue.

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'A Step That Should Have Been Taken a Long Time Ago'

While speaking to ANI, the veteran actor said, "Yes, this is a new step, but I think it should have been taken a long time ago. When it comes to our female population, I believe it is more than 33%. And the contribution of women, whether in any field, remains significant. In fact, in some areas, it is even more, such as in household matters."

Shivpuri added that the implementation of the bill will empower women across various legislative bodies, saying, "So, I think the sooner it is implemented, the better. This will ensure that women's participation, whether in the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, or elsewhere, increases. Women's voices should be heard. Women understand not only issues concerning them but also broader issues. I believe 33% participation is still not enough, but if it reaches 33%, it will be a very good step. I hope it happens in this session because it is very important."

'Only a Woman Can Truly Understand the Pain of a Woman'

Shivpuri also spoke about how women are better placed to understand sensitive issues. Referring to the "pain of a woman," she said that having more women in lawmaking can help address such matters more effectively. "Only a woman can truly understand the pain of a woman. There are so many cases against women, and in lawmaking, there are sensitive issues such as rape or mental harassment, which women understand better than anyone else. That's why I think this should be implemented very soon," she said.

Bill to be Discussed in Special Parliament Session

Shivpuri's comments come ahead of the special session of Parliament called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled from April 16 to 18, to discuss and implement the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. The Prime Minister had announced that the benefit of women's reservation will come into force from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls and clarified that states with effective population control measures will not face any reduction in seats. (ANI)