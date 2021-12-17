  • Facebook
    Heropanti 2 actor Abhinav Choudhary's dad goes missing, details inside

    TV actor Abhinav Choudhary has had a nervous breakdown because his dad has been missing. The actor is known for doing many TV serials. Read to know all details about Abhinav's father.
     

    Heropanti 2 actor Abhinav Choudhary's dad goes missing, details inside
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 8:17 PM IST
    TV actor Abhinav Choudhary has not been in a good state of mind as his 58-year-old dad Parasnath Choudhary has been missing from Begusarai since four days. The star who is is in Mumbai had told ETimes in an interview that his father has been missing since December 14, around 7pm. His brother, mother and uncle started looking for him from 7.40pm. The next morning, they found his bicycle in Bachwara Junction Railway Station. As of now, they are assuming that he took a train from there. He didn't have his phone or any money. While checking with the railway authorities, they found that two trains crossed the station around that time - one headed for Lucknow and one for Delhi.

    Talking about his papa, the actor said that he is 6ft tall and was wearing black trousers, a shirt, dark green half-sleeved sweater, grey shawl, grey beanie cap and black slippers. The actor also revealed that his dad was suffering from depression. He was not keeping well and wasn't sleeping properly for the last ten days. When he was taken to a doctor, she had told that he was going through anxiety and depression. The actor also revealed that his father was not talking to anyone. He used to keep a note with him asking people to not talk to him. Abhinav had last spoken to him on December 13, asking if they should consult other doctors, take him to another city, but he said, " Arey kuch nahi hai, bas neend nahi aa rahi hai".  Also read: 2022 will be a big year for Tiger Shroff; actor to have 2 festive releases

    The actor further said that his dad may be in Delhi but he and his family aren't sure about his whereabouts yet, there is a possibility that he is in Lucknow or Delhi. But a few people have told them that he is in Delhi's Pandav Nagar. The actor also said that his friends have already started looking for him and he may also come to Delhi as well. His family has lodged a complaint in Begusarai, and he has also asked his riends in Lucknow and Delhi to do the same.       

