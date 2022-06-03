Here's when Chris Hemsworths' superhero film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will release in India

On Friday, June 3, Marvel India announced on its social media accounts that the film would be released on July 7, rather than July 8, in India.

On July 7, "Thor: Love and Thunder" will be released in Indian theatres. On Friday, Marvel India announced on its social media accounts that the film will be released on July 7, rather than July 8, in India. ''Get ready for the ultimate 'THORSDAY'! Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder arrives in cinemas in India a day before, on July 7,'' read the post on the studio's Instagram page.

Hemsworth reprises his role as the eponymous superhero in "Thor: Love and Thunder," which he previously performed in three solo films and four "Avengers" features.

The next instalment is directed by Taika Waititi, who directed the 2017 smash "Thor: Ragnarok." In "Thor: Ragnarok," Waititi returns as Korg, a Kronan gladiator who befriends Thor.

Oscar-winner Natalie Portman reprises her role as Jane Foster from "Thor" (2011) and "Thor: The Dark World" (2013). Tessa Thompson will play Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander will play Sif, and Russell Crowe will play Zeus in "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Thor seeks to find inner peace following the events of "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), but must return to action and join Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster, who has transformed into the Mighty Thor, to stop Gorr the God Butcher (played by Christian Bale) from annihilating all gods.

Marvel Studios, helmed by Kevin Feige, is producing the film. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in India.

(Inputs from PTI)