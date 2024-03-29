Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Here's why Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic is facing online trolling

    Following cricketer Hardik Pandya's captained team Mumbai Indian's second consecutive loss in this year's edition, online trolls attacked his wife Natasa Stankovic.

    In the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) lost badly against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Hardik Pandya, who is the caption has had a difficult start, having already faced criticism from supporters after being chosen to captain MI rather than Rohit Sharma. Following his team's second consecutive loss in this year's edition, online trolls attacked Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic.

    Netizens troll Natasa Stankovic

    Nataša Stanković Pandya's Instagram account has over 3.7 million followers. She frequently shares videos and photos with her admirers and followers. However, in her latest posts, trolls have harassed and abused her over her husband's team's dismal performance in the IPL. The comment sections of her posts are loaded with hatred, ranging from name-calling to insulting and nasty remarks. Netizens took to Instagram and wrote in her comment section, "Chapri queen of India", "Chapri ki biwi chaprian" and more.

    Blaming cricketers' wives or girlfriends for their poor performance on the pitch is not a new tendency, and Natasa Stankovic is the latest to face wrath. While most people mocked Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic, a handful rallied to her defense.

