    Here's how Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' transformed from 'Boring', to 'Touching' for AR Rahman

    AR Rahman stated that when Aishwarya Rajinikanth first narrated the story of the film 'Lal Salaam' to him, he thought it was 'boring' and 'preachy' and everything changed when he saw the film.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Lal Salaam'. Ahead of the film's release, at a recent film event, Rahman discussed working on the film and admitted that when he initially heard the script, he thought 'Lal Salaam' was 'boring' and 'preachy'. However, everything changed when he saw the film.

    AR Rahman on the film 'Lal Salaam'

    According to Indian Express, Rahman stated that when Aishwarya first narrated the story of the film to him, he thought the film would be boring. He assumed it would be preachy until he watched the movie. He said, "Scenes that I expected to be cringe-worthy and sanctimonious were handled with care and turned out to be touching. I then asked her who wrote the dialogue for the film, and she answered, "I wrote, and Appa changed a little." "I realized it was his wisdom. Because he respects everything, he has done an extensive investigation and stated numerous unusual facts."

    About 'Lal Salaam'

    Aishwarya Rajinikanth directs 'Lal Salaam', which will be released on February 9. Although Rajinikanth makes a cameo appearance, the film's major actors are Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Dhanya Balakrishnan, Vivek Prasanna, and KS Ravi Kumar.

    AR Rahman used AI to revive voices of late singers

    'Lal Salaam' started a debate over the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in music composition. AR Rahman, the renowned composer, used AI technology to reproduce the sounds of late playback singers Bamba Bakya and Shamul Hameed for a song in the film. In response to the outcry, AR Rahman emphasized that the process was carried out with the prior agreement of the late artists' families, who were rewarded appropriately. He underlined that technology, when utilized correctly, is neither a threat nor a nuisance.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
