    Here's why SS Rajamouli has kept the trailer of RRR a secret

    Did you know SS Rajamouli is keeping the trailer of Alia Bhatt's RRR under wraps even with his team! Here is the reason behind the same. Read below to know further about the same.

    Here is why SS Rajamouli has kept the trailer of RRR a secret
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 11:04 PM IST
    It goes without saying that after Baahubali 1 and 2, RRR has been the biggest movie made in India. The film has creative artists from the nation like JR NTR and Ram Charan from the south, while Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are from the Hindi film industry. Despite releasing 2 songs and a teaser of the film, S.S Rajamouli has managed to keep the excitement among his fans. He has not yet released the trailer of the film and nothing much has been revealed. 

    Does this look like S.S Rajamouli's decision to not reveal a lot before the trailer release? It looks like RRR's trailer launch event shall be one of the biggest events after the pandemic. For the first time, the Hindi and the South industry shall come together. Audiences are very much attracted to the posters, teasers, songs of the movie.

    During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, when the director was asked about his collaboration with Alia, Ajay, Junior NTR, Ram Charan together for the first time. He said, "Working with the stars has been quite easy for me because they are thorough professionals. They know what to do. They learn their lines, look to the director to do what he wants. Like if I talk about Ajay sir, he does not even go into the canvas. Just outside the peripheral of the shooting area sits there looking at me".

    Rajamouli further spoke about working with Alia. He said, "Alia was buggering the direction department to get her lines so she can get her lines and diction right. I did not have any kind of difficulty. Charan and NTR are my brothers". Also read: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR to be released on THIS date
     

    To talk about the film RRR, it is a fictional movie based on two Indian revolutionaries, named Alluri Sitarama Raju ( Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who had fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. Alia will essay the role of Sita while Ajay will be making a cameo appearance. Also read:Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor not getting married? What happened? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 11:04 PM IST
