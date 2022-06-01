Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: KK performing 'Yaaron', hours before his death in Kolkata, will tear you up

    West Bengal government to give gun salute to popular Bollywood singer KK, who passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night. He was 53 and survived by his wife and two children. 

    KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour. Officials said he was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel and soon collapsed. The singer was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

    "KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

    Following the tragic demise of the iconic singer, several celebrities, politicians, and fans took to social media to pay their tributes. Those who witnessed KK's last performance in Kolkata posted videos of the singer's last performance across platforms.

    Meanwhile, a day after singer KK's shocking death following a concert in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government would give a gun salute at the Kolkata airport to honour him.

    KK became famous among music lovers with his first album, "Pal", in 1999. The beautiful song about the fleeting nature of life was a hit among the younger generation, and the singer performed this iconic song during the festival in Kolkata. 

    KK also performed the iconic song 'Yaaron', which became an anthem of friendship and, to date, remains a popular number. Here's a look at KK singing 'Yaaron' for one last time:

    One of India's most talented vocalists, KK, recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali. KK's musical career spanned three decades and gave Bollywood some of its chartbusters like Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Dus Bahane (Dus), Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday), Gori Gori (Main Hoon Na), Tu Jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe) and many others.

    Here's also a look at some of the other songs KK performed during his last live concert:

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
