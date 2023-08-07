Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Sunny Deol reacts to his father Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in 'Rocky Aur Rani...'

    Sunny Deol responded to the kissing scene between his father Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Last week, Dharmendra's wife and actress, Hema Malini shared her thoughts. 

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 8:44 AM IST

    Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, witnessed a significant increase in box office collections during the weekend. The film surpasses Rs 100 crore (nett) at the domestic box office since its July 28 release. The film is expected to have generated Rs 13.50 crore in India on Day 10. The team's second Sunday has proven to be an exciting day. This brings the 10-day total collection in India to Rs 105.08 crore nett.

    Meanwhile, Sunny Deol revealed his father's kissing scene in the film in an interview with a news website. In an interview with NDTV, he stated that his father, Dharmendra, is the only actor capable of performing such situations. The actor also admitted that he hasn't seen the film yet and that he normally avoids seeing his own flicks. "My father can do anything, and he's the only actor, in my opinion, who can carry it." Itni dekhta nahi hoon main film. He stated, "Main khud ke film bhi zyada nahi dekhta."

    Sunny stated that he had not spoken with his father about the kissing moment. "How can I discuss it with my father?" "He's the type of person who can carry everything," he stated during the discussion. Hema Malini spoke about her husband Dharmendra's much-discussed on-screen kiss at a recent book launch event in New Delhi for her brother RK Chakravarty's autobiography, Galloping Decades. "I'm sure many enjoyed the film. I am overjoyed for Dharam ji since he is always in front of the camera. "He adores it," she had stated.

    Dharmendra had remarked on the scene during a news conference after being encouraged by Ranveer to do so. "Unfortunately, I was unable to attend the premiere, but I have received numerous messages from people." 'Yaar, yeh toh mere daaye haath ka kaam hai (It's no big matter for me),' Maine bola says. As the rest of the actors laughed, Dharmendra replied, "Baaye haath se karwana hai, woh bhi karwa lo (I can do it effortlessly),"

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 8:44 AM IST
