Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana folk singer, activist Gummadi Vittal Rao aka Gaddar passes away at 77

     The Indian poet and activist, Gaddar, died on Sunday, August 6. He was 77. Gummadi Vittal Rao was popular by his stage name Gaddar.  He was referred to as the 'People's Singer' by many.
     

    Telangana folk singer activist Gummadi Vittal Rao aka Gaddar passes away at 77 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 7:04 PM IST

    The Indian poet and activist, Gaddar, died on Sunday, August 6. He was 77. Gummadi Vittal Rao was popular by his stage name Gaddar. He had been suffering from severe heart disease and had been admitted to Apollo Hospital for treatment.

    Gaddar, a well-known figure in the two Telugu states, was born in 1949 as Gummadi Vithal Rao in Toopran in the Medak district and is well known for his songs about revolution. During the height of the Naxal rebellion, his support of grassroots movements in the merged Andhra Pradesh earned him cult status among Telugu-speakers.

    The poet worked for the Communist Party of India's (Marxist-Leninist) People's War throughout his formative years in the 1980s. However, he came out of hibernation when the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy lifted ban on the People’s War group. He escaped an assassination attempt in 1997 at his home.

    He was recently spotted at the Telangana Congress conference in Khammam, which also included Rahul Gandhi. He was spotted giving Rahul Gandhi a hug and wishing him well. He declared the start of a new party a few months ago, but he passed away before it could get off the ground.

    The official Twitter handle of Telangana Congress wrote, "We express our profound grief over the untimely demise of Sri Gummadi Vittal Rao alias Gaddar. A great poet, a revolutionary balladeer, his voice echoed the soul of Telangana. Our deepest condolences to his family. May God give them strength."

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2023, 7:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Page to Screen: From 'The Lord of the Rings' to 'The Godfather', 7 unforgettable Book-to-Movie Adaptations MSW EAI

    Page to Screen: From 'The Lord of the Rings' to 'The Godfather', 7 unforgettable book-to-movie adaptations

    VIDEO: Disha Patani calls Aleksander Alexilic boyfriend; netizens guess Tiger Shroff's reaction MSW

    VIDEO: Disha Patani calls Aleksander Alexilic boyfriend; netizens guess Tiger Shroff's reaction

    Justin Bieber Net Worth: Does this 2013 Forbes A-lister still hold the position? READ THIS MSW

    Justin Bieber Net Worth: Does this 2013 Forbes A-lister still hold the position? READ THIS

    Justin Bieber: Whats his net Worth 2023: Is the singer still a Forbes A-Lister? ADC

    Justin Bieber: Whats his net Worth 2023: Is the singer still a Forbes A-Lister?

    Bipasha Basu opens about Devis open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready ADC

    Bipasha Basu opens about Devi’s open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready

    Recent Stories

    Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on August 7 AAP issues whip to its members gcw

    Amit Shah to move Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on August 7, AAP issues whip to its members

    Tecno Pova 5 Pova 5 Pro to launch on August 11 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro to launch on August 11; Here's what you can expect

    Dras to Chambal Valley: Know reasons why they are on danger list LMA

    Dras to Chambal Valley: Know reasons why they are on danger list

    Karnataka: Farmer earns whopping 1 crore rupees in 4 months growing tomatoes on 7-acre land

    Karnataka: Farmer earns whopping 1 crore rupees in 4 months growing tomatoes on 7-acre land

    Happy Friendship Day 2023: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's mantra to overcome loneliness

    Happy Friendship Day 2023: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's mantra to overcome loneliness

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon