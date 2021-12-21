  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Ananya Panday ends 2021; actress added another feather in her cap

    Bollywood actress Ananya Panday ends 2021 with a bang as she roped in as brand ambassador for Esprit; read this

    Here how Ananya Panday ends 2021; actress added another feather in her cap RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 9:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The year 2021 has turned out to be an excellent year for Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The beautiful actress has earned her a loyal fan base because of her bubbly and girl-next-door appearance. No wonder Ananya Panday has been recently appointed as the brand ambassador for Esprit's famous American watch brand. 

    Ananya, who has been hugely appreciated for her performance in the teaser of ‘Gehraiyaan’ also featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been in the news for her sartorial selections and brand endorsements. It is a massive feat for Ananya to be working with Shakun Batra at such a young age in her career. 

      
    Ananya and Siddhant who also endorse a global brand together will be seen romancing each other on-screen for the first time in ‘Gehraiyaan’, dubbing of which has been started recently. A few months ago, Ananya was also in the news to announce another promising film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ along with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav, billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends.  

     Also Read: Yearender 2021: Kim, Kanye West to Aamir Khan, Kiran to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya 10 celebrity breakups

    Ananya was also recently roped in as the face of a clothing brand. The actress has an exciting lineup of films, including Gehraiyaan, Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Liger is one of the biggest films in her career as it will be a pan-India film with South star Vijay Deverakonda. The film also features boxing legend, Mike Tyson. A few weeks ago the whole Liger team went to the USA to shoot their climax scene, which features Vijay and Mike. Both the actor had a fan moment when they met Mike Tyson in the USA. They shared some enjoyable pictures with the boxing star.

    Also Read: Year-ender 2021: Aryan Khan drug case to Raj Kundra’s arrest, Bollywood controversies that shook 2021

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 9:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jacqueline Fernandez Sukesh Chandrasekhar story to make it to the OTT Read details drb

    Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s story to make it to the OTT? Read details

    SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films avoiding clash with RRR drb

    SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films, avoiding clash with RRR

    Not Ben Affleck, but Ryan Reynolds gets asked about Jennifer Lopez; here is why drb

    Not Ben Affleck, but Ryan Reynolds gets asked about Jennifer Lopez; here is why

    Sara Ali Khan these knock knock jokes with brother Ibrahim will leave you in splits watch drb

    Sara Ali Khan’s these knock-knock jokes with brother Ibrahim will leave you in splits; watch

    Bharti Singh in debt? Asks media to pay her pregnancy bills [VIDEO]

    Bharti Singh in debt? Asks media to pay her pregnancy bills [VIDEO]

    Recent Stories

    Jacqueline Fernandez Sukesh Chandrasekhar story to make it to the OTT Read details drb

    Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s story to make it to the OTT? Read details

    Karnataka government tables anti-religious conversion bill, here are key points-ycb

    Karnataka government tables anti-religious conversion bill, here are key points

    Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year RCB

    Round-up 2021: Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and more divas served SEXY bikini look this year

    Smriti Irani's one single slap from mom cleans aura goes viral, leaves netizens in splits-dnm

    Smriti Irani’s ‘one single slap from mom cleans aura’ goes viral, leaves netizens in splits

    SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films avoiding clash with RRR drb

    SS Rajamouli thanks Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, for postponing films, avoiding clash with RRR

    Recent Videos

    Weight Loss tips Fruits that are just right for your journey diet nutrition

    Weight Loss Tips: Fruits that are just right for your journey

    Video Icon
    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters-ycb

    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallana-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallan

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon