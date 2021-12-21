Here's how Ananya Panday ends 2021; actress added another feather in her cap

The year 2021 has turned out to be an excellent year for Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The beautiful actress has earned her a loyal fan base because of her bubbly and girl-next-door appearance. No wonder Ananya Panday has been recently appointed as the brand ambassador for Esprit's famous American watch brand.

Ananya, who has been hugely appreciated for her performance in the teaser of ‘Gehraiyaan’ also featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been in the news for her sartorial selections and brand endorsements. It is a massive feat for Ananya to be working with Shakun Batra at such a young age in her career.



Ananya and Siddhant who also endorse a global brand together will be seen romancing each other on-screen for the first time in ‘Gehraiyaan’, dubbing of which has been started recently. A few months ago, Ananya was also in the news to announce another promising film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ along with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav, billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends.

Ananya was also recently roped in as the face of a clothing brand. The actress has an exciting lineup of films, including Gehraiyaan, Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Liger is one of the biggest films in her career as it will be a pan-India film with South star Vijay Deverakonda. The film also features boxing legend, Mike Tyson. A few weeks ago the whole Liger team went to the USA to shoot their climax scene, which features Vijay and Mike. Both the actor had a fan moment when they met Mike Tyson in the USA. They shared some enjoyable pictures with the boxing star.

