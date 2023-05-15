Here are 7 movies for dumb charade in Bollywood

One must remember that the challenging Hindi films for charades must be selected with care if they are to be the most enjoyable. Otherwise, if they're too simple, nobody will get their heart rate up, and where's the joy in that? Check out the seven most exciting films for dumb charades.

Raman Raghav: With its debut, the psychological thriller sent everyone into a tizzy as it entered the deranged mind of a man who kills for fun. With this absurd proposal, you can also send your friends reeling. They'll take some time to figure it out, but if they enjoy crime thrillers as much as we do, it might be simple for dumb charades with Bollywood movies.

Mehndi Ban Gayi Khoon: This movie starring Juhi Chawla has a pretty cool name, right? It's a terrific choice for a game of silly charades because the movie's title and plot accentuate the drama. How will they ever guess if they haven't heard of it? Put on your best evening attire for this one! The movie packs a punch in every manner, from Mehendi to the suggestion of blood! If you're feeling daring after numerous rounds of guessing Hindi films for silly charades, it's also a fantastic idea to settle down and watch it with the group.

Do Ladke Dono Kadke: Do Ladke Dono Kadke are a peculiar name and a tongue-twister, with a plot comparable to the Home Alone films. This movie provides an intriguing setting to act out because it places a significant emphasis on maintaining chaos. It not only responds to the query What is the most demanding movie title? But because of its unpopularity, it takes time to complete. If you want the game to last a little longer, loop this movie in.

Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho: Another movie that is ideal for the fun that dumb charades bring is a Hindi political satire film that was inspired by actual events, the factual correctness of which we are blissfully oblivious. We believe that Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho, one of the films named for damsharas, meets the criteria for choosing quirky-sounding, less-mainstream films when playing dumb charades.

Thodasa Roomani Ho Jayen: Thodasa Roomani Ho Jayen is one of the movie names for stupid charades that will challenge and test the patience of even the most demanding movie fans. It is a Bollywood Drama movie from the 1990s featuring none other than Nana Patekar. Even if you've watched the film, it will be very challenging to identify when someone is acting it out for you, extending the game's playtime beyond what was initially intended. You'll need wits to solve this puzzle, so prepare with a drink of your choice.

Amar Akbar Anthony: You might believe it would be simple to recreate this classic Bollywood comedy movie, but adding Gen Z to your group will be more challenging. Thanks to its impressive ensemble, Amar Akbar Anthony is a must-see film and one of the best Hindi films for silly charades. It's considerably more entertaining in the hands of someone who has seen it more than once because they will undoubtedly try to highlight the unique characteristics of each character.

