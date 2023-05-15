Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Male passenger arrested for allegedly 'molesting' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight

    The crew members notified the Amritsar control room about the matter and the assistant security manager of the airline lodged a police complaint. The accused was arrested upon his arrival at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport.

    Male passenger arrested for allegedly 'molesting' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight
    First Published May 15, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    An official from the Punjab Police on Monday (May 15) said that a male passenger was arrested for allegedly molesting an air hostess on board a Dubai-Amritsar flight in an inebriated state. Rajinder Singh, who hails from Kotli village of Jalandhar in Punjab, got into a heated argument with the air hostess and allegedly molested her on Saturday, police said.

    "The air hostess brought the incident to the crew's notice. The accused was allegedly in a drunken state," police said.

    The crew members then notified the Amritsar control room about the matter and the assistant security manager of the airline lodged a police complaint. The accused was arrested upon his arrival at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport.

    It is reportedly said that Singh was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Earlier on May 12, Air India imposed a two-year flying ban on an individual who caused physical harm to two female cabin crew members onboard a Delhi-London flight on April 10.

    The Delhi Police had filed a case against the passenger, identified as 25-year-old Jaskirat Singh Padda from Punjab, on a complaint filed by Air India's cabin crew supervisor.

    On Friday, the sources said that an internal committee set up by Air India with respect to the incident unanimously decided that the individual does not deserve a lenient view and banned him from flying with the airline for a period of two years.

    The individual's behaviour was classified as Level 3 category offence, the source added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
