    Here are 10 lifestyle changes to manage mania and depression symptoms

    Bipolar illness symptoms of mania and sadness can be controlled by making the necessary lifestyle adjustments.
     

    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 8:50 PM IST

    Living with bipolar disorder can be tricky since a person with it has sharp mood swings. Being either too cheerful or too withdrawn is one of the two phases one may experience. During manic periods, a person may be enthusiastic about life, full of energy, joyous, and sometimes irrational, doing new things, talking excessively, and acting impulsively. 

    Extreme highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression) are hallmarks of bipolar disorder, a mental health condition that causes substantial mood changes. A prolonged, pervasive sorrow of mood and a lack of interest or pleasure in routine tasks are characteristics of depressive episodes.

    Maintaining emotional regulation necessitates effective activity scheduling (recording daily activity according to specific time slots). There should be activities to engage a person's physical energy and brain chemicals if they have a depressive disorder, such as walking, cycling, team sports, etc. It's best to refrain from any distant behaviour throughout this era.

    Keep a consistent sleeping schedule:Sleeping well and long enough is essential for those with bipolar disorder. Manic or depressive episodes can be brought on by sleep deprivation or irregular sleeping patterns. Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep each night to maintain a regular sleep schedule.

    Routine exercise: Exercise is recognised to provide a variety of advantages for mental health, including easing anxiety and depressive symptoms. Additionally, regular exercise can enhance general well-being and assist in controlling mood swings.

    A healthy diet: A well-balanced diet can assist in maintaining mood stability and enhance general health. Consider eating more nutrient-dense foods like fresh produce, whole grains, lean meats, and healthy fats. Sugary, processed foods should be limited or avoided.

    Reduce stress:Relaxation exercises like yoga and meditation can help lower tension and anxiety.

    Avoid using drugs and alcohol: Substance abuse can hinder the treatment of bipolar disorder and raise the possibility of relapse. The likelihood of manic or depressive episodes can be decreased and mood can be stabilised by abstaining from drugs and alcohol.\

