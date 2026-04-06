Veteran actor Paresh Rawal opens up about his 40-year career, revealing how he uses theatre to break the monotony of film roles and avoid being typecast. He sympathizes with artists who feel suffocated by repetitive offers from filmmakers.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has been enthralling audiences with his impeccable acting skills for over 40 years. From making us laugh as Babu Rao in the Hera Pheri franchise to unleashing his villainous side in films like Deewane, Daud, and King Uncle, he has delivered a remarkably diverse range of roles. But if you think the work he has been offered in a four-decade-long career has always been exciting, that's not the case. There were times when Rawal found the work monotonous. Yet, he always made sure never to get trapped in a cycle of being offered the same type of role repeatedly. He continuously reinvented himself, taking on new characters and embracing fresh challenges. For him, theatre played a crucial role in breaking the monotony and keeping his craft alive.

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On Breaking Monotony with Theatre

Speaking with ANI, Paresh Rawal shared, "Kai baar hota hai (monotonous feel). Reinvent karna padta hai. Ek cheez successful hogayi use toh log wohi baar-baar karwana chahte hai ki yehi keejiye toh us time aapko datke rhena hai ki nhi main ye nahin karunga. But fortunately mere paas theatre hai. Main theatre mein jaake alag kisam ke roles karleta hun (Sometimes it gets monotonous, and you feel the need to reinvent yourself. When a role becomes successful, people tend to want you to repeat it over and over. In those moments, you have to decide whether to give in or stand your ground and say, 'No, I won't do it.' Fortunately, I have theatre. I can go on stage and explore completely different kinds of roles."

He added, "Par jo log nhi kr sakte ya theatre nahin karna chahte unke liye takleef deti hogi situation kai baari kyunki har artist alag kisam ke role karna chahta hai. Socho koi NSD se aya hai ya film institute se woh ek hi tareeke ka role karne nahi aaya hai. (But for those who can't or don't want to do theatre, this situation can be frustrating. Every artist wants to try different kinds of roles. Imagine someone coming from NSD or the Film Institute; they didn't come into acting just to play the same type of role repeatedly. If you keep giving them the same role, they will feel suffocated)."

Upcoming Horror Comedy 'Bhooth Bangla'

Currently, the audience is quite excited to see Paresh Rawal in Priyadarshan's horror comedy 'Bhooth Bangla', which also features Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamika Gabbi. Opening up about the film, Paresh Rawal shared, "It is always amazing to collaborate with Priyadarshan ji. Loads of fun. Bhooth Bangla is such a beautifully shot horror film that you might not have seen in India. It is amazing, with a very tight and taut script, and it maintains an excellent pace."

The film will hit the theatres on April 16. (ANI)