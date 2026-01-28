Henry Cavill has shared the first look from the 'Highlander' reboot, directed by 'John Wick' filmmaker Chad Stahelski. The actor took to Instagram to share photos from the film, which has finally started filming after being announced in 2021.

On Wednesday, Henry took to Instagram and shared his look from the film. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) "Happy First Look for Highlander! This has been quite the journey for me, which I'll tell you all about when the time is right, but it's a special moment to be able to share this. I hope you enjoy. #Highlander," he captioned the post.

Cavill was first announced to star in the "Highlander" reboot back in 2021, and filming has finally started.

First Look Teases 'John Wick' Vibe

The first-look photos don't reveal much, but they are similar to the tone and look of Keanu Reeves' four action-packed "John Wick" movies, which were all directed by Stahelski, as per Variety. In one photo, Cavill wields a hefty sword, and it appears it could be a globe-trotting epic based on the two different locations.

Production was delayed late last year as Cavill was injured during prep for the film.

Ensemble Cast and Creative Team

The project also includes Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela and Max Zhang. Michael Finch wrote the script, and Ryan J. Condal and Kerry Williamson had worked on earlier drafts of the film.