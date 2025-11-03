Bollywood’s “He-Man” Dharmendra was hospitalised at Breach Candy after breathing issues. Hema Malini assured fans he’s fine, saying “He’s okay” at the airport, bringing relief to many worried hearts.

Bollywood’s “He-Man,” Dharmendra, has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the past few days. According to reports, he was having trouble breathing and was taken to the ICU. The news left fans concerned, with no update on his discharge yet. However, wife and actress Hema Malini has now shared a positive health update.

Hema Malini Gives a Health Update

A video of Hema Malini from the airport shows her stepping out of her car and greeting the paparazzi warmly. When asked about Dharmendra’s health, she smiled and replied, “He’s fine,” before folding her hands in gratitude and heading inside, reassuring fans about his recovery.

Fans Express Relief

Fans were overjoyed to hear the update. One commented, “Thank God he is fine now,” while another said, “Now, if only we could get a glimpse of Dharmendra, it would be a relief.”

Dharmendra’s Work Front

On the professional front, Dharmendra was last seen in the 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Up next, he will appear in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, co-starring Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher. The film is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetrapal and is slated for release in December 2025. Meanwhile, the legendary actor will celebrate his 90th birthday this December, continuing to inspire fans with his enduring passion for cinema.