Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for a routine medical check-up. The actor, who turns 90 on December 8, has been under observation for the past few days.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, 89, has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for a routine health check-up, according to NDTV. Sources said the actor has been in the hospital for the past four to five days and is currently under medical observation. The actor, who turns 90 on December 8, is said to be doing fine and his condition is not serious, sources added.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier underwent eye graft surgery

Earlier in April, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery. At the time, he was seen leaving the hospital wearing a printed shirt, black trousers, and a black hat, with a bandage covering his right eye.

A video of him walking out of the hospital and interacting with the paparazzi went viral on social media.

In his typical warm and cheerful style, Dharmendra reassured fans, saying,

“I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh, eye graft ho gayi hai. I am strong.” (“Dharmendra still has a lot of strength. I still have the spirit. My eye has undergone an eye graft, I am strong.”)

He also added with a smile, “Love you, my audience and my fans.”

Recent and upcoming work

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film featured him in a special role that was widely appreciated by fans.

The veteran actor will next appear in Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Sunny Deol and family cheer for Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda in ‘Ikkis’

Dharmendra's son and actor Sunny Deol expressed heartfelt pride and excitement for his father, Dharmendra, after the trailer of the upcoming war film Ikkis was released. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared the trailer and wrote, “PAPA is going to ROCK again. Looking GOOD PAPA. LOVE YOU.” He also sent a warm message to Agastya Nanda, who plays the lead role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, saying, “Dear Agastya, all the very best, you will rock too!”

Actor Bobby Deol joined in the family’s support, showering love with multiple heart emojis. In Ikkis, Dharmendra portrays Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal (Retd), father of the war hero, while Agastya plays the young and brave soldier whose courage and patriotism are at the heart of the story.

Evergreen spirit of the He-Man of Bollywood

Known as the He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra continues to charm audiences with his warm personality and energy even at 89. Fans have been flooding social media with messages wishing him good health and a speedy recovery.

The veteran actor’s family and representatives are yet to issue an official statement.

(With ANI inputs)