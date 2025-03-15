Alia Bhatt's Dating History: Sidharth Malhotra to Ali Dadarkar, 4 men she was allegedly linked with

As Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday, here's a look at her dating history, from high school crushes to Bollywood stars, before she married Ranbir Kapoor.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

On Alia Bhatt's birthday, let's take a look back at her dating history before she married Ranbir Kapoor. From high school sweethearts to rumored relationships with Bollywood co-stars and businessmen, Alia's love life has been quite eventful.
 

article_image2

Ramesh Dubey
Alia Bhatt's first reported boyfriend was Ramesh Dubey, her high school sweetheart. They both attended Jamnabai Narsee School, and their relationship seemed to have been a result of their close school bond, with little public information about him.

 


article_image3

Ali Dadarkar
Before entering Bollywood, Alia Bhatt was in a long-term relationship with Ali Dadarkar, a non-celebrity. They reportedly spent a lot of time together, but their relationship ended as Alia’s career in acting took off, leading them to drift apart.

 

article_image4

Sidharth Malhotra
Alia and Sidharth Malhotra's rumored relationship began during their Student of the Year debut. Despite never publicly confirming their romance, rumors suggested they broke up due to Sidharth growing closer to Jacqueline Fernandez on set.

article_image5

Kavin Mittal
Alia Bhatt was also linked to Kavin Mittal, the founder of Hike Messenger and son of Airtel's owner, Sunil Mittal. The two were rumored to be dating for some time, but details of their relationship remain largely unverified.

