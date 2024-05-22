Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Heeramandi star Manisha Koirala meets UK PM Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street (Photos)

    Actor Manisha Koirala met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street. She shared images of herself with him and details she learned from the visitors regarding her current web series, 'Heeramandi'.

    First Published May 22, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    Actor Manisha Koirala, a proud representative of Nepal, recently had the privilege of visiting UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at his residence, 10 Downing Street. As Nepal commemorated the 100th anniversary of its 'friendship treaty' with the United Kingdom, Manisha was pleasantly surprised to learn that most of the esteemed guests present had not only seen but also loved her most recent web series, 'Heeramandi'.

    Manisha shared photos of herself from the encounter with Prime Minister Sunak. She looked stunning in a black silk saree. Along with the photos, the actor wrote, "It was an honour to be invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate United Kingdom - Nepal relations and 100 years of our friendship treaty. It was such a pleasure to hear the Prime Minister @rishisunakmp speak fondly of our country #nepal (sic)."

    About Manisha Koirala 
    Manisha Koirala was born in Kathmandu and is the daughter of Nepalese politician Prakash Koirala. Her grandfather, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, was Nepal's Prime Minister from 1959 to 1960.

    Manisha Koirala has received praise from the public for her role as Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series, Heeramandi. Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, and other actors also appeared in the show. 

    Manisha Koirala invited Rishi Sunak for Everest Base Camp
    The actor also invited Rishi Sunak and his family for a trek at the Everest Base Camp. "I took the liberty of inviting the PM and his family to trek to Everest Base Camp," Manisha shared. She added, "Can you believe that most of the attendees had seen #heeramandionnetflix and loved it? I was thrilled!! (sic)."

