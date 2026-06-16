Netflix has dropped the trailer for the finale feature film titled 'Heartstopper Forever,' which will release on July 17. The movie will explore Nick and Charlie's relationship as it faces the challenge of long distance when Nick leaves for university.

The streaming giant Netflix has dropped the trailer of the finale feature film titled "Heartstopper Forever". The movie will release on July 17.

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Plot Details Revealed

According to Deadline, in 'Heartstopper Forever', Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, friends are navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Netflix shared the trailer on their Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram

A 'Huge Hit' for Netflix

According to the outlet, Alice Oseman's adaptation of her comic books has been a huge hit for Netflix. The series has been credited for its outsized impact across TV, social media, music and books and its dedication to LGBTQ+ representation. Kickstarting the careers of the likes of Kit Connor, Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney, the show from See-Saw Films kicked off in 2022 and has since aired three buzzy seasons.

Cast and Crew

Heartstopper Forever is created and written by Oseman and directed by Wash Westmoreland. It stars Connor, Locke, Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood and Leila Khan. (ANI)