Heart Of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt's FIRST Hollywood film with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan to release on August 11

Heart Of Stone, directed by Tom Harper, is set to be released on August 11 of this year. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Keya Dhawan in this high-octane Thriller

Alia Bhatt is currently in Sao Paulo for the grand Netflix Tudum 2023 event, where the trailer for her debut Hollywood picture, Heart Of Stone, was released amid much excitement and rigour. The spy thriller will be available exclusively on Netflix. Alia appears alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the film. Heart Of Stone, directed by Tom Harper, is set to be released on August 11 of this year.

The two-and-a-half-minute clip shows Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone and her ardent support for the Charter, a covert peacekeeping group. The trailer captures high-octane action sequences featuring flying planes and glider suits with finesse. One of the clip's big features is Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan, the tech-savvy hacker responsible for stealing Charter's most powerful weapon.

When Rachel shouts over the phone, "Heart or no heart, I am coming for you," Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt are certain to fire you up.

Alia Bhatt began shooting Heart Of Stone in May last year, following her marriage to actor Ranbir Kapoor. Fans also uploaded photos of her while she was pregnant with Raha while filming the film in July.

According to a report in India Today, Alia opened up about bagging Heart Of Stone in an interview. She shared, “My team sent me the script and they said, ‘You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the director’. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible.”

Heart of Stone Trailer

The trailer of Heart of Stone says, “You know what you signed up for. No friends, no relationships… What we do is too important. When governments fail, the only thing left is the Charter.” Sharing the trailer, Alia Bhatt wrote, “HEART OF STONE, August 11. @netflix @netflixindia #Tudum.”



Alia added, “You don’t have to fly to a meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script and, of course, I heard that Gal Gadot was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is.”

Alia filmed some parts of the film during her pregnancy. In an interview with Variety, she talked about the same, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

Trailer reaction:

Social media users started reacting to the trailer when it was out. One of them wrote, “you are barely seen in the trailer! Too short appearance for a Bollywood star.” The second one said, “Wow Alooo. This is massive!” The third one said, “Literally the citadel plot line.”

The fourth one said, “You shot this film while being pregnant. Such a hardworking actress! We all need to appreciate this. More power to you Queen Bee.”