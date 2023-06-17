Is Neha Kakkar divorcing her husband Rohanpreet Singh? Here's what singer has said

Neha Kakkar shares lovable and mushy photos with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, as an indirect fitting answer to the ongoing separation rumours. There were rumours of the singer heading for separation from husband Rohanpreet Singh. Know details.

Reports claiming trouble in Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marriage have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. It all started after fans noticed Rohanpreet was missing from the 35th birthday celebration of wife and singer Neha Kakkar. Soon enough, fans began mulling and speculating if the couple is really heading for divorce.

Amidst all such ongoing separation rumours, Neha has shared their loveliest and adorable photos from vacation. In the mushy clicks, the couple looked head over heels in love.

On Friday, Neha posted a couple of her and her husband Rohanpreet Singh's lovey-dovey photos and wrote in the caption, "Back in town from the Best holidays spent with Hubby!! @rohanpreetsingh."

In the pictures, Rohanpreet kissed wifey Neha on her cheek as they posed for the camera. Other shots showed them smiling. While the noted bollywood playback singer looked pretty in a black dress, Rohan complimented her in a white t-shirt. This post by Neha Kakkar has put a rest to their separation rumours. Neha’s brother and singer Tony Kakkar reacted, "Kitne Pyaare dono."

Evens fans showered love on the couple. One user said, "Made for each other #nehupreet." Another fan commented, "Nazar na lge thuthuthu bs aise hi sath rhana ap log finally ap logo ko sath dekh k bhut acha lgaa lots of love." For the unversed, Neha and Rohanpreet Singh fell in love on the sets of their music video Nehu Da Vyah. They got married on October 24, 2020, in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple surprised fans by posting their dreamy wedding photos on social media.

