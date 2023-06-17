Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Neha Kakkar divorcing her husband Rohanpreet Singh? Here's what singer has said

    Neha Kakkar shares lovable and mushy photos with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, as an indirect fitting answer to the ongoing separation rumours. There were rumours of the singer heading for separation from husband Rohanpreet Singh. Know details.

    Is Neha Kakkar divorcing her husband Rohanpreet Singh? Here's what singer has said vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 2:14 PM IST

    Reports claiming trouble in Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marriage have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. It all started after fans noticed Rohanpreet was missing from the 35th birthday celebration of wife and singer Neha Kakkar. Soon enough, fans began mulling and speculating if the couple is really heading for divorce. 

    Amidst all such ongoing separation rumours, Neha has shared their loveliest and adorable photos from vacation. In the mushy clicks, the couple looked head over heels in love.

    ALSO READ: Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia dating: Actor finally opens up on their love story

    On Friday, Neha posted a couple of her and her husband Rohanpreet Singh's lovey-dovey photos and wrote in the caption, "Back in town from the Best holidays spent with Hubby!! @rohanpreetsingh."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar)

    In the pictures, Rohanpreet kissed wifey Neha on her cheek as they posed for the camera. Other shots showed them smiling. While the noted bollywood playback singer looked pretty in a black dress, Rohan complimented her in a white t-shirt. This post by Neha Kakkar has put a rest to their separation rumours. Neha’s brother and singer Tony Kakkar reacted, "Kitne Pyaare dono."

    Evens fans showered love on the couple. One user said, "Made for each other #nehupreet." Another fan commented, "Nazar na lge thuthuthu bs aise hi sath rhana ap log finally ap logo ko sath dekh k bhut acha lgaa lots of love." For the unversed, Neha and Rohanpreet Singh fell in love on the sets of their music video Nehu Da Vyah. They got married on October 24, 2020, in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple surprised fans by posting their dreamy wedding photos on social media.

    ALSO READ: Mia Khalifa in Bigg Boss OTT 2: Social media sensation could enter Salman Khan hosted show as contestant

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 2:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Check out timing, where to watch Salman Khan led-show live online ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Check out timing, where to watch Salman Khan led-show live online

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Who is contestant Manisha Rani whom fans are comparing with Shehnaaz Gill? ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Who is contestant Manisha Rani whom fans are comparing with Shehnaaz Gill?

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya sangeet: Sunny Deol wows fans with smooth moves in classic Tara Singh style vma

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya sangeet: Sunny Deol wows fans with smooth moves in classic Tara Singh style

    Adipurush Day 1 box office: Prabhas starrer historical saga mints 95 crores; know details vma

    Adipurush Day 1 box office: Prabhas starrer historical saga mints 95 crores; know details

    Leo song 'Naa Ready' poster out: Thalapathy Vijay to surprise fans with 1st single on actor's birthday ADC

    Leo song 'Naa Ready' poster out: Thalapathy Vijay to surprise fans with 1st single on actor's birthday

    Recent Stories

    Peace Lily to Bromeliad - 7 plants to keep in your house MSW

    Peace Lily to Bromeliads - 7 plants to keep in your house

    Rather jump into well than join Congress Nitin Gadkari recalls response to politician advice gcw

    Rather jump into well than join Congress: Nitin Gadkari recalls response to politician's advice

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Check out timing, where to watch Salman Khan led-show live online ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Check out timing, where to watch Salman Khan led-show live online

    iPhone hacks How to use iOS 17 StandBy feature gcw

    iPhone hacks: How to use iOS 17's StandBy feature?

    With onset of monsoon, Kerala witnesses surge in Dengue fever cases; Report anr

    With onset of monsoon, Kerala witnesses surge in Dengue fever cases; Report

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon