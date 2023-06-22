Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt's dedication shines, reveals proud papa Mahesh Bhatt

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt reveals the extraordinary commitment of his daughter, Alia Bhatt, as she fearlessly takes on the challenging role in 'Heart of Stone' during her pregnancy. Despite the hurdles, Alia shoots with passion, and later reshoots scenes to ensure cinematic perfection--- Amrita Ghosh

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently revealed that his daughter, Alia Bhatt, had to reshoot certain scenes for the film 'Heart of Stone' due to specific reasons. Alia, who filmed the movie during her pregnancy, dedicatedly underwent reshoots to ensure the best possible outcome.

The release of the 'Heart of Stone' trailer created a buzz among fans, who were captivated by Alia's glimpses in the teaser. Her phenomenal presence alongside Gal Gadot left viewers eagerly anticipating the film. Alia received immense praise from fans and loved ones for her remarkable performance. Mahesh Bhatt discussed his daughter's reshoot experience and revealed some interesting details.

Mahesh Bhatt highlighted the determination of filmmakers to create a flawless cinematic experience, which led Alia to travel to Brazil for a two-day reshoot. He shared how movie makers strive for perfection and explained that Alia had to reshoot scenes in Portugal due to some technical issues. Alia had initially begun filming for 'Heart of Stone' in May, shortly after her marriage to actor Ranbir Kapoor in April. She later announced her pregnancy in June, and fans spotted her baby bump during her work with Gal Gadot.

Despite being pregnant, Alia Bhatt was determined to make the most of the opportunity to work on her first English-language film. In an interview with Variety, she expressed her gratitude for the seamless and comfortable experience on set. Alia acknowledged the challenges of shooting an action movie while being pregnant but appreciated the supportive environment provided to her.

While the 'Heart of Stone' trailer showcased Alia Bhatt's incredible performance, some viewers expressed concerns about her limited screen time. However, Alia assured her fans that there is much more to her character than what was revealed in the trailer. She expressed confidence in the film's final outcome and conveyed her excitement about the project. The movie is scheduled to release worldwide on August 11th on Netflix. Watch the trailer here: